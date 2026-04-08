Empires couldn’t destroy Iran for 4,000 years… Trump thinks one night is enough – Sheer ignorance or rhetoric?

US-Israel-Iran War: The ongoing war between the United States-Israel alliance and Iran has entered the most dangerous phase, and the rhetoric has become increasingly harsh and confrontational. US President Donald Trump on April 7 threatened Tehran that “a whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again” if Tehran did not agree to his demands.

He issued the warning through a Truth Social post, demanding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and issuing ultimatums threatening the destruction of infrastructure.

The statement has drawn attention not only because of the military actions but also because Iran is far more than a modern nation-state. It is one of the world’s oldest continuous civilisations, with roots going back nearly 4,000 years.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Some of the earliest civilisations in present-day Iran, such as the Elamite civilisation, date back to around 3000 BCE. This shows how Iran’s history stretches back thousands of years. Long before many modern countries came into existence, Iran had already built empires, developed trade routes, influenced religions and defined regional politics.

Today’s tensions are taking place over a land that has witnessed the rise and fall of powerful empires, survived invasions from multiple directions and influenced cultures across continents.

A civilisation older than many nations

Iran’s history is not just a few centuries old. It stretches back thousands of years, with powerful kings, major empires and wars that left a lasting impact on the ancient world.

The country’s past is usually divided into three broad periods – the pre-Islamic era from around 559 BCE to 651 CE, the Islamic era from 651 CE to about 1800 and the modern period beginning in the 19th century.

The roots of Iranian civilisation go back even further, to around 2000 BCE, when tribes from Central Asia began settling in what is now known as the Iranian plateau. These groups, including the Medes and Persians, gradually built political power and established early kingdoms.

Even before their arrival, human settlements existed in the region around 3000 BCE, particularly in the southwest near present-day southern Iraq. This early settlement evolved into the Elamite civilisation, indicating that organised societies existed in the region long before Persian dominance emerged.

Over time, these tribes strengthened their influence, leading to the emergence of powerful Persian kingdoms around 1000 BCE.

Rise of first Persian Empire

The Persian Empire began as semi-nomadic tribes raising livestock across the Iranian plateau. Over centuries, they transformed into one of the most powerful political forces of the ancient world.

The turning point came in 559 BCE with the rise of Cyrus the Great. Around 550 BCE, he established what became one of the largest empires in history. His rule extended from the Balkans in Europe to the Indus Valley in South Asia.

Known as the Achaemenid Empire, the empire became famous for administrative innovation, religious tolerance and cultural diversity. Historical records describe Cyrus as a ruler who allowed conquered populations to speak their language and practice their religion.

His conquest of Babylon in 539 BCE was recorded on the Cyrus Cylinder, which is often described as one of the earliest examples of governance principles.

Empire across three continents

After Cyrus, the empire expanded further under Darius the Great. At its peak, Persian influence stretched from southeastern Europe to northwestern India and from Central Asia to Egypt and parts of Africa.

Persian rulers built roads connecting continents and developed one of the earliest postal systems. Trade routes linking Africa, Asia and Europe flourished under the Persian administration. These developments helped establish international trade patterns centuries before modern infrastructure emerged.

Fall after Greek campaigns

The empire eventually weakened after prolonged military campaigns and administrative costs. Around 330 BCE, Alexander the Great invaded Persia and defeated the Achaemenid dynasty. The Persian Empire that had dominated for over 200 years came to an end.

For a brief period, Alexander’s successors ruled the region. Eventually, a new Iranian power rose in the northeast.

Parthians challenge Rome

The Parthian Empire emerged around 247 BCE and became a major regional power. At its height, it stretched from the Euphrates River to the Indus Valley. The Parthians controlled sections of the Silk Road and played a major role in trade between East and West.

They also became one of the strongest rivals of the Roman Empire. In 53 BCE, Parthian forces defeated Roman general Crassus in one of Rome’s biggest military setbacks. Nearly two-thirds of the Roman army was destroyed in that battle.

The Parthians ruled Iran for nearly 500 years before being replaced in 224 CE by another Persian dynasty.

The Sassanian era

The Sassanian Empire became the last major pre-Islamic Persian empire. It strengthened administration and promoted Zoroastrianism as a major religious identity.

Sassanian rulers fought prolonged wars with the Byzantine Empire, weakening both sides. By the 7th century, a new force emerged from the Arabian Peninsula.

Islamic era begins

Arab Muslim armies defeated the Sassanian Empire and incorporated Persia into the Islamic Caliphate. Iran’s vast size and deep cultural roots meant that Persian traditions influenced Islamic governance, literature and scholarship.

Scholars such as Ibn Sina played important roles in advancing science, philosophy and medicine during the Islamic Golden Age. Persian administrative practices and intellectual traditions left a lasting impact on the Islamic world.

The birth of modern Iran

Over centuries, Iran faced Mongol invasions, changing dynasties and external influences. The Safavid dynasty strengthened Iran’s identity. The country later went through periods of foreign intervention and modernisation.

In 1979, the Iranian Revolution transformed Iran into an Islamic Republic and changed its political structure and international relations.

Since then, Iran has continued to play an important role in Middle East politics.