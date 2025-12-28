‘End It Now Or Watch It Burn On’: Trump Says Russia-Ukraine War At Make-Or-Break Moment After Zelenskyy Talks

Florida: US President Donald Trump welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Mar-a-Lago on Sunday (December 28) for what he described as “final stage” peace talks aimed at resolving the nearly four-year-long Russia-Ukraine war.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the closed-door meeting, he said the outcome could take one of two paths: the conflict could finally end or it could drag on for an extended period, resulting in more loss of life.

“We are in the final stages of talking. We are going to see. Otherwise, it is going to go on for a long time. It will either end, or it is going to go on for a long time, and millions of additional people are going to be killed, and nobody wants that,” he said, highlighting the high stakes of the negotiations.

Trump expressed confidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin is serious about reaching a peace deal this time, adding that both leaders are committed to making progress. “Yes, I do think he is. I think they both are… They have to make a deal… Too many people died, and both presidents want to make a deal,” he said.

Earlier in the day, he held a 1 hour and 15-minute phone call with the Russian president, which he later described as “very productive”.

The US president also suggested that the broad outlines of a potential agreement are already forming. “I do believe that we have the makings of a deal. It is good for Ukraine, good for everybody. There is nothing more important. I settled eight wars; this is the most difficult one. We are going to get it done. We are going to have a great meeting today,” he said.

Trump praised Zelenskyy for his leadership and courage amid the ongoing crisis. “This gentleman has worked very hard, and he is very brave, and his people are very brave. What they have gone through, very rarely has a nation ever had to go through this,” he said.

The US president confirmed that he plans to call Putin again after the Mar-a-Lago meeting to continue the negotiations, which he described as complex but manageable.

When asked about setting a deadline for ending the war, Trump said, “I don’t have deadlines. You know what my deadline is, getting the war ended.”

He also said that a strong security agreement is expected, with European nations playing an active role.

The meeting comes in the wake of a recent large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv, which resulted in at least two deaths and several injuries, further highlighting the urgency for a diplomatic solution.

Several high-profile US officials joined Trump for the dinner with Zelenskyy, including foreign envoy Steve Witkoff, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

As Zelenskyy arrived in the United States for his third visit this year, the focus is on achieving a breakthrough in a conflict that has cost countless lives and disrupted global stability, with hopes pinned on Mar-a-Lago as a turning point.