End Of Day At White House: Trump, Zelensky & European Leaders Discuss Peace In Ukraine – Highlights From High-Stakes Talks

Washington D.C.: Following high-level discussions at the White House focused on the ongoing war in Ukraine, U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to organise a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump shared the development on Truth Social, highlighting that he had discussed the proposed meeting with Putin during a phone call while meeting Zelensky and several European leaders.

He added that once a Putin-Zelensky meeting takes place, he intends to join both leaders for a trilateral discussion. Neither Russia nor Ukraine has issued a statement in response to Trump’s announcement.

White House Discussions with European Leaders

After an initial meeting in the East Room, Trump, Zelensky and European leaders continued negotiations in the Oval Office. According to a White House official, these discussions resumed following Trump’s call with Putin.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as he left the meeting, described the outcomes as productive, saying leaders had agreed to “quite a lot”.

Phone Call with Putin

A senior Kremlin aide, Yury Ushakov, described a roughly 40-minute phone call between Trump and Putin as “candid and very constructive”.

Ushakov said Putin expressed support for direct negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations and reaffirmed the importance of Trump’s efforts in pursuing a long-term resolution to the conflict.

Hot Mic Moment

Earlier in the day, Trump was caught on a hot mic telling French President Emmanuel Macron that he believed Putin wanted to reach a resolution to the war “for me”.

He added, “As crazy as it sounds,” signalling his optimism about the possibility of progress.

Zelensky’s Individual Talks with Trump

Ukrainian President Zelensky described his one-on-one discussion with Trump as “very good”. He highlighted security guarantees and humanitarian issues, including the exchange of prisoners, as key topics.

Zelensky also welcomed Trump’s presence at a potential trilateral meeting with Putin, emphasising the importance of international support in ensuring Ukraine’s security.

Security Guarantees Under Review

The planning for potential security guarantees for Ukraine involves high-level U.S. and European officials.

Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Caine and his staff have been actively involved in drafting possible arrangements, according to a source familiar with the planning.

European governments are reportedly conducting parallel discussions, exploring ways to provide protection akin to NATO’s collective defense framework, without full membership.

As negotiations continue, the focus remains on establishing a framework for peace while ensuring that Ukraine’s security concerns are addressed.

Trump’s push for a trilateral summit, combined with ongoing consultations with European allies, marks a pivotal moment in efforts to resolve the conflict diplomatically.