US Forces Encircle Iran: A Look At America’s Military Footprint In The Middle East

Tehran/New Delhi: As tensions with Iran continue to flare, the U.S. military’s footprint in the Middle East spans countries both near and far. And its presence is anything but casual. The American military is no stranger to this part of the world. Over the decades, it has constructed a vast grid of installations, some permanent, while others temporary, across at least 19 nations. The noted among them are eight important bases in Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Tensions rose earlier this month when Washington partially pulled staff from its embassy in Iraq, citing rising security risks. Families of U.S. personnel based in Bahrain, Kuwait and the UAE were also offered voluntary departure. Around the same time, nearly 30 aerial refueling aircraft, KC-135 and KC-46 tankers, were spotted heading toward the region – a rare movement that has sparked intense speculation.

Capable of extending the range of fighter jets, these aircraft could play a supporting role if strikes were to escalate. For now, the Pentagon has not explicitly confirmed their purpose. But their arrival in the region follows threats from Iran that any use of U.S. bases to support Israeli operations could draw retaliation.

Boots on Shifting Ground

The first American boots hit Middle Eastern soil back in July 1958 during the Lebanon crisis. Since then, the number of deployed troops has fluctuated with the shifting sands of regional politics and conflict. Estimates suggest that by mid-2025, somewhere between 40,000 and 50,000 U.S. military personnel are stationed across the region.

Some of the largest clusters of these forces are found in Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. These countries host some of the most strategic U.S. military hubs outside the American mainland – places not just for defense but also for logistics, surveillance and combat readiness.

Among them, the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar stands out. Spread across 24 hectares and housing around 100 aircraft and drones, it serves as the forward headquarters for the U.S. Central Command. Built in 1996, this base has been pivotal in operations across Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan. With over 10,000 American troops stationed there, it remains a crucial anchor for U.S. strategy in the region.

As the geopolitical temperature continues to rise, these bases and the troops within them remain quietly positioned and their presence forming a silent ring around Iran, watching, waiting and ready.