'Enough of war, Ukraine ready for a full ceasefire': Zelenskyy writes open letter to Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued a direct and unusual appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling on him to meet in person and negotiate an end to a war that is now in its fifth year. In an open letter addressed to Putin, Zelenskyy proposed direct bilateral talks hosted by a neutral country, naming Switzerland, Turkey or nations in the Arab world as possible venues. He also suggested that Europe and the United States participate as security guarantors in any eventual agreement, arguing that the war on European soil demands European and American involvement in shaping what comes after it.

"The choice is yours now. Enough of war. Ukraine proposes to end this war," Zelenskyy wrote.

Open Letter to the President of the Russian Federation: https://t.co/mEvYqYiqus — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 4, 2026

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The letter was striking not just for its diplomatic proposals but for its tone. Zelenskyy reminded Putin that he has spent nearly half of his 26 years in power waging war against Ukraine, a war the Ukrainian President described as a personal choice made without genuine cause. He pointed to Russia's mounting battlefield losses, citing figures from May alone in excess of 30,000 soldiers killed or seriously wounded, and warned that neither the money nor the political capital required to sustain the conflict would last indefinitely.

On the question of a ceasefire, Zelenskyy said Ukraine was prepared to observe a full halt to hostilities for the entire duration of any negotiations, describing it as the most credible way to begin meaningful talks. He also proposed a complete prisoner-of-war exchange and called for concrete steps towards the return of civilians and children taken during the conflict.

"I am proposing a meeting," he wrote, adding that key political decisions had always been, and would always be, the preserve of leaders, not technical delegations.

Zelenskyy was candid about the failures of past agreements, including the Minsk accords, warning that difficult questions could not be buried beneath diplomatic formulas or prolonged shuttle diplomacy. He insisted that the front line as it stands today must serve as the starting point for any negotiations.

The letter stopped well short of conciliation, however. Zelenskyy told Putin plainly that if he chose not to end the war, Ukraine would keep fighting, and that Russia's own history showed what happened when its people grew tired of a conflict their leadership refused to stop.