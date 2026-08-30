/‘Entire family swept away, cousin saved by a whisker’: Kin recount Nepal flash flood tragedy

As rescue teams continue their search for survivors after devastating flash floods in Nepal, families of those killed or missing are left waiting for news of their loved ones. One relative in Nuwakot district recounted how four members of his cousin’s family were swept away within seconds, with his cousin surviving only because he had stepped out for tea.
In Nuwakot, Tularam Gurmir comforted his cousin, the only surviving member of the family, as he recalled the horror that unfolded.
Speaking to IANS, Gurmir said the young man had stepped out shortly before the disaster struck. “He is the son of my mother's sister. His entire family was swept away. Everyone in the family, whoever was there, all were swept away... his mother, father, sister, sister's son, all were swept away... only he got saved by just a minute, because he had stepped out to have tea.”
Gurmir said his cousin returned after noticing the approaching landslide and tried to warn the family, but could not reach them in time.
“As soon as he saw the approaching landslide, he rushed to alert the family, but it was too late. He could not save them,” he said.
The survivor is now too traumatised to speak, Gurmir said, adding that the disaster had taken away not just his family but also everything they depended on.
Gurmir said, “From their house to livelihood, everything related to the family has been swept away.”
Meanwhile, relatives of those killed in the floods gathered at the Postmortem Block of Maharajgunj Medical Campus, Tribhuvan University Institute of Medicine, in Kathmandu, waiting for information about their loved ones.
Posters carrying details of the victims were put up at the hospital morgue as families waited for authorities to complete identification procedures.
Speaking to IANS, one family member said security personnel had asked them to wait until the bodies could be identified.
“The security told us to wait for some time, and then we'll just identify the dead body and take it for the ritual procedure,” he said.
Among those waiting was the brother of a missing army officer from Janakpur district. He carried a photograph of his brother as he stood outside the morgue, hoping for information.
Another family continued to search for a missing relative with no confirmation of whether he was alive or dead.
“We last spoke to him at around 8:45 am (on Wednesday). After that, there was no contact... Nothing has been found yet,” the relative told IANS.
He said the family had continued calling for updates but had received no information.
“Even now, we have been calling (to know about any update), but there is no contact. They (authorities) are saying that they are trying (to gather information). Whether he is alive or dead, we have no contact or information at all.”
Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said the massive floods that struck on August 26 have so far claimed 734 lives.
As many as 2,498 people remain out of contact, including 589 foreigners, according to the latest figures.
With rescue operations continuing, families across affected areas remain caught between hope and grief, waiting for confirmation about those still missing.
(With IANS inputs)
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