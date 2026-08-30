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‘Entire family swept away, cousin saved by a whisker’: Kin recount Nepal flash flood tragedy

One relative in Nuwakot district recounted how four members of his cousin’s family were swept away within seconds, with his cousin surviving only because he had stepped out for tea.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 03:44 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 03:44 PM IST
‘Entire family swept away, cousin saved by a whisker’: Kin recount Nepal flash flood tragedy
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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‘Entire family swept away, cousin saved by a whisker’: Kin recount Nepal flash flood tragedy
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