The US Department of Justice released a batch of documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation on Friday, including handwritten FBI notes that detail the late financier's explicit demands for underage girls, shedding new light on his predatory network.

Grim Details Emerge from 2019 FBI Interview Notes

One key document, labeled EFTA00004179, included 13 pages of handwritten investigative notes from a May 2, 2019, FBI interview with a redacted witness.

The notes highlight Epstein's specific preferences for age and race in recruiting victims, often under the guise of "massages.

"The witness described a "desperate time" when recruiters were "running out of girls," referencing a large Brazilian group. Epstein, referred to as "JE," reportedly rejected a "dark-skinned Dominican" girl, stating he "didn’t want a Spanish or dark girl."

The notes quoted a procurer complaining about bringing "young girls," only for Epstein to respond, "Yeah, but not dark."

Further entries noted Epstein demanding to see a girl's ID to "make sure she is under 18," frustrated that some brought were older.

Descriptions included rough sexual encounters, with Epstein making "crazy noises" and exposing victims near a bathtub while instructing recruiters.

Additionally, the documents contain pictures of girls aged 14-17, wearing bikinis and near New York, such as Manhattan apartments and high school events.

Partial and Redacted Release Sparks Outrage

Mention of the law, signed during the Trump administration, regarding the release of the documents, refers to the Trump law that mandates that non-privileged or partially redacted documents be made available.

Ties with Brazilian Recruitment and Associates

The notes are consistent with his interests in Brazilian victims. Marina Lacerda, codenamed “Minor-Victim 1” in the 2019 FBI indictment of Epstein, finally went public in September 2025. Abused by a Brazilian immigrant from age 14, she helped with Epstein’s trial. However, she has seen Donald Trump with Epstein on two occasions when she knew him.

However, he has denied any involvement with any crime. Jean-Luc Brunel partnered with modeling agencies through funding from Epstein and was accused of showing more than 1,000 girls.

However, he visited Brazil’s modeling agency in April 2019 for model scouting. Brunel was arrested in 2022 by the French authorities for human trafficking and rape.

However, he took his life on February 19, 2022, in Paris’s prison. Ghislaine Maxwell was identified in Brazil just days after Epstein’s death in August 2019. Epstein took his own life in August 2019 in a prison in New York before trial for sex trafficking.

