What Are The Epstein Files? Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Steve Bannon Named In Newly Released Documents

The "Epstein Files" are the large cache of court documents, calendars, flight records, and other paperwork in the criminal proceedings against the late financier Jeffrey Epstein and his partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, for their international sex-trafficking ring. Whereas there's been much speculated-about "client list," documents largely describe Epstein's vast network of contacts, exposing the way he built relationships with many of the globe's most influential and high-powered players years after his initial 2008 sex offense conviction.

A newly uncovered batch of records from the Epstein estate, handed over to Congress, has brought high-profile names on board the list of accomplices, indicating the convicted sex offender continued to have high-level contacts in his later years.

The records, which contain day-by-day plans and agendas for almost three decades, mention potential interactions with tech moguls Elon Musk and Peter Thiel, as well as former White House strategist Steve Bannon.

Particularly, the calendars recorded a proposed visit by Musk to Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands in December 2014—six years following Epstein's registration as a sex offender. A handwritten entry on the calendar wondered, "Is this still happening?" Other files indicate a scheduled lunch with Thiel in late 2017 and a breakfast meeting with Bannon in February 2019, months prior to Epstein's final arrest on federal charges of sex trafficking.

The sight of these names highlights the extent of Epstein's influence and the degree to which powerful people continued to entwine themselves with him despite his well-documented criminal history. The documents themselves never include proof of criminal wrongdoing on the part of these named individuals, but they revive questions about the network of people who shielded and enabled Epstein's crimes.

The ongoing leaking of files, occasionally in politically volatile stages, guarantees the entire range of Epstein's connections to be maintained under public and political debate, inflaming continued demands for complete openness for the benefit of his victims.

