Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2998708https://zeenews.india.com/world/epstein-files-us-doj-reposts-president-donald-trumps-photo-2998708.html
NewsWorldEpstein Files: US DOJ Reposts President Donald Trumps Photo
EPSTEIN FILES

Epstein Files: US DOJ Reposts President Donald Trump's Photo

Epstein Files: The DOJ had temporarily removed the image for review after the Southern District of New York flagged it to protect victims. In a press release, the Department stated that it is committed to transparency and redacting only what is legally required. 

|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2025, 08:13 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Epstein Files: US DOJ Reposts President Donald Trump's PhotoCredit: File Photo/IANS

Epstein Files: The United States Department of Justice reposted a photograph from the recent batch of Jeffrey Epstein files featuring President Donald Trump, stating that no Epstein victims were depicted in the photograph.

The DOJ had temporarily removed the image for review after the Southern District of New York flagged it to protect victims.

"The Southern District of New York flagged an image of President Trump for potential further action to protect victims. Out of an abundance of caution, the Department of Justice temporarily removed the image for further review. After the review, it was determined there is no evidence that any Epstein victims are depicted in the photograph, and it has been reposted without any alteration or redaction," DOJ said in an X post.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Earlier, CNN reported that at least 16 files released in the batch of Jeffrey Epstein documents appeared to have been removed from the website, as of Sunday morning (local time).

One of the files removed included a photograph of US President Donald Trump, CNN had reported on Saturday. Among other files that appear to have been removed, the majority depicted explicit artwork, showed mail slots filled with envelopes, a tiled hallway, and a notebook page with names and apartment numbers.

In a press release, the DOJ stated that it is committed to transparency and redacting only what is legally required. The Department is required by law to redact identifying information about the victims, minors, or potential victims, as well as privileged material.

No redactions have been or will be made to protect famous individuals or politically exposed persons, DOJ said in the release.

The Department of Justice has received incoming from individuals alleging to be victims and their lawyers, requesting that certain information be removed. The material is temporarily removed for review and released again with appropriate redactions if legally required.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Revanth Reddy
How Congress Is Shaping Its Minority Policy In Telangana | Explained
Pakistan Navy
Ghost Of 1971 Returns: Why China Brings Back PNS Ghazi In India’s Backyard
Aravalli Hills
No Relaxation For Aravallis, 90% Area To Remain Protected: Bhupendra Yadav
Chhattisgarh
Security Forces Foil Major Maoist Plot In Chhattisgarh
Bangladesh violence unrest
B'desh BNP Leader’s Daughter, 7, Burnt To Death; Mob Sets Family Home Ablaze
President Droupadi Murmu
President Murmu Gives Assent To VB–G RAM G Bill, 2025
India
NHPC To Start Commercial Operations Of Subansiri Project’s 2nd Unit On Dec 23
PM Modi
PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Rs 11,000 Crore Fertiliser Unit In Assam
MEA
MEA Slams ‘Misleading Propaganda’ Over Protest Outside B'desh High Commission
Imran Khan Toshakhana II case
Imran Khan To Move HC, Urges Street Protests After Toshakhana-II Verdict