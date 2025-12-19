Advertisement
Epstein's Estate Files: Democrats Release New Pics Featuring Bill Gates, Noam Chomsky, Others
EPSTEIN FILES

Epstein's Estate Files: Democrats Release New Pics Featuring Bill Gates, Noam Chomsky, Others

Sixty-eight of the images come from a larger collection of roughly 95,000 photographs provided by Jeffrey Epstein’s estate to the House Oversight Committee. The newly disclosed materials include images of passports and identification papers issued by several countries, with most personal information concealed. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 12:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Image: X

American Democrats released dozens of new photos from the estate of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday ahead of the full release of the Epstein Files on Friday. The new photos features several people including Bill Gates and Noam Chomsky. The US Justice Department is required by law to release unclassified files from its investigation of the disgraced financier, reported Reuters.

Sixty-eight of the images come from a larger collection of roughly 95,000 photographs provided by Jeffrey Epstein's estate to the House Oversight Committee. The newly disclosed materials include images of passports and identification papers issued by several countries, with most personal information concealed. A number of the documents are labeled "female," featuring passports from nations such as Ukraine and Russia, and many faces have been intentionally blurred to safeguard identities. Many images are of maps/properties as well.

Additional photos show public intellectual Noam Chomsky sitting with Epstein on what appears to be a plane, as well as images of Bill Gates standing next to a woman whose face has been obscured.

The archive also contains photographs of filmmaker Woody Allen and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, both of whom had appeared in a previous release of images.

Among the most recent disclosures are close-up photographs of passages from Lolita—a novel centered on an adult man’s fixation on a 12-year-old girl—written in black ink across various parts of a woman’s body, including her chest, neck, back, and foot. The release also includes heavily redacted identification cards belonging to women from countries such as Russia, Morocco, Italy, the Czech Republic, South Africa, Ukraine, and Lithuania, along with a late-night text exchange discussing the arrangement of girls for an individual identified as “j,” with a price listed at $1,000 per person.

Earlier this week, Democrats on the oversight committee made public 19 photographs, some of which included then-private citizen Donald Trump, now president. Trump brushed off the images, calling them insignificant. Committee Democrats said the photos released on Thursday were chosen to offer the public a clearer view of a cross-section of the material and to shed light on Epstein’s connections and deeply troubling conduct.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said the new disclosures do not alter the administration’s position. “President Trump has repeatedly pushed for full transparency regarding the Epstein records, and his administration has followed through,” she said in a statement.

