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'Era of bullying and extortion is over: Iran's Ghalibaf accuses US of 'major violations'

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accused the United States of repeatedly violating the bilateral MoU, citing military strikes, renewed oil sanctions, and continued regional aggression, while declaring that "the era of bullying and extortion is over." 

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 09:12 AM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 09:12 AM IST
'Era of bullying and extortion is over: Iran's Ghalibaf accuses US of 'major violations'
Image Credit: ANI

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