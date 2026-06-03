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NewsWorld'Era of hit and run is over': Iran attacks US bases in Kuwait after strike on Qeshm Island
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'Era of hit and run is over': Iran attacks US bases in Kuwait after strike on Qeshm Island

The IRGC said its Aerospace Force had carried out "precise and concentrated missile strikes" targeting US military installations in Kuwait.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2026, 06:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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'Era of hit and run is over': Iran attacks US bases in Kuwait after strike on Qeshm IslandRepresentative Image (Image Credit: ANI)

Explosions were reported across Kuwait, Iraq, Bahrain, and Erbil on Wednesday, amid escalating regional tensions. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had carried out missile strikes against US military bases in Kuwait.

In a statement, the IRGC said the strike was launched in retaliation for what it called a US attack on Iran's Qeshm Island.

According to IRGC, its Aerospace Force carried out "precise and concentrated missile attacks" on US military facilities in Kuwait.

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“In response to the provocation and blatant aggression of American terrorist forces targeting the national sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the beloved island of Qeshm, the Air and Space Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, by the grace and support of Allah and in line with its commitment to protect the homeland, subjected the military bases of American occupiers in Kuwait to precise and concentrated missile attacks, resulting in the successful destruction of their targets and the ignition of the aggressors' hideouts."

It further said, "The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, by announcing this initial response for retaliation, issues a firm and decisive warning to the government of the United States, the leader of global arrogance, and all those who allow the use of their soil or airspace to violate Iran:

Any new stupidity, further aggression, or any action that violates even a single inch of our borders and sovereignty will be met with a devastating, crushing, and decisive response that goes beyond all laws and established boundaries. Our brave forces will not hesitate to turn all the headquarters and interests of the aggressors in the region into ashes.

The era of "hit and run" has ended, and the aggressor forces must bear the dire consequences of their ignorance and reckless adventures.”

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