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From maternity leave to tragedy: How a new mother and Bank of America VP lost her life in a random Times Square rampage

Bank of America Vice President and new mother Erin Piacenti was tragically killed in a random, unprovoked stabbing attack in Times Square by a knife-wielding assailant.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 11:36 AM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 11:36 AM IST
From maternity leave to tragedy: How a new mother and Bank of America VP lost her life in a random Times Square rampage
Image Credit: Bank of America VP lost her life in a random Times Square rampage.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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From maternity leave to tragedy: How a new mother and Bank of America VP lost her life in a random Times Square rampage
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