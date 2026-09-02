/From maternity leave to tragedy: How a new mother and Bank of America VP lost her life in a random Times Square rampage

Erin Piacenti, 32-year-old Bank of America Vice President, and new mother, was killed in a random, unprovoked knife assault in one of the busiest squares of New York City – Times Square. The Ivy League educated banker, who had just returned from maternity leave, was among the victims, who were attacked along with a 68-year-old man by a person armed with knives.
The suspect was shot and killed by police officers four minutes later in the vicinity of a local police station after a 20-second rampage.
Following Piacenti's tragic demise, details about her young life have started pouring in, and her loved ones, colleagues, and alma mater are grieving over her unexpected death.
Education and professional success: Having graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, she obtained her law degree from Fordham Law School in 2021 and started working as a vice president in the business selection and conflicts unit of Bank of America.
Cherished family milestones: Four days before the assault, she posted on social media about her joyous return to work after spending five months with her baby girl, celebrating her second wedding anniversary.
Institutional grief: Executives at Bank of America, the second largest US bank, have released statements mourning her passing, while Fordham Law honored her in grief.
The violence happened quickly in one of the most heavily policed tourist centers in the US, leaving emergency responders and bystanders shocked.
Attack: With two knives taken out of a shopping bag, Cisneros went on to attack a 68-year-old male before going on to stab Piacenti.
Lack of non-lethal intervention: Video shows the use of a taser on the part of the officers who had set up a perimeter, but their attempts were futile since the suspect tore the prongs from her body.
NEW YORK: Police shot a suspected attacker following a stabbing in Times Square pic.twitter.com/GHT2q3LINK— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 31, 2026
Death: In spite of the police order to release her knives, Cisneros refused to do so, yelling that she would kill more police officers, and therefore, the police shot her.
As detectives investigated the motives of the killer, information about her background started to emerge.
Prior encounters: Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch noted that Cisneros had prior mental-health-related interactions with law enforcement in 2018 and 2019, though she lacked an active NYC arrest record.
Family perspectives: Family members revealed that Cisneros had struggled with psychiatric issues for decades, though relatives expressed shock at the extreme violence.
Community impact: The tragedy has reignited intense public discourse surrounding urban safety, random public violence, and the critical need for comprehensive mental health intervention resources across major metropolitan transit hubs.
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