Esports Awards 2025: IShowSpeed Wins Streamer Of The Year In Las Vegas

Esports Awards 2025: American streamer IShowSpeed has been named “Streamer of the Year” at the Esports Awards 2025, one of the most recognised global platforms honouring excellence in esports and online entertainment. The awards ceremony took place on November 19 at the HyperX Arena in Las Vegas, where top creators, players, and industry leaders were celebrated across 24 categories.

The 20-year-old creator, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., secured the top honour after a year of massive audience growth, viral moments, and consistent global influence. Known for his energetic personality and unpredictable streaming style, IShowSpeed dominated audience voting, which played a crucial role in determining the winner.

Speed shared a video message thanking his fans for their support. He said he was grateful for the overwhelming love and promised to continue entertaining his audience with even more dedication. “This means a lot to me. I’ll keep working hard and keep giving you all the best streams,” he said in his acceptance message.

The Esports Awards 2025 recognised personalities and teams across competitive gaming, content creation, and community contributions. Speed’s victory stood out as he had already emerged as a strong contender earlier this year.

Fans reacted with excitement as soon as the results were announced. Many shared clips of their favourite Speed moments from the year, celebrating his win as a “well-deserved recognition.” The streamer’s trademark humour, high-energy reactions, and close connection with his audience have helped him build one of the most loyal fanbases online.

With numerous prize wins and a steadily growing global audience, IShowSpeed has become an influential creator in the online entertainment industry and his latest title adds another noteworthy moment to his ongoing career.