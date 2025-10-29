Advertisement
RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

Estonia Reportedly Shoots Down Russian Drone Week Before Zelenskyy–Tsahkna Meeting; A Signal Of NATO Resolve?

Russia-Ukraine War: According to early reports, two unidentified drones were detected flying near Camp Reedo on the evening of October 17.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2025, 09:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Russia-Ukraine War: In a dramatic escalation near the eastern edge of NATO territory, Estonia reportedly shot down a Russian drone around October 17 that violated its airspace — a move being seen as a rare, decisive show of force by the alliance’s frontline state. The incident, which occurred near Camp Reedo, a military installation close to Estonia’s border with Russia, has sparked fresh debates about NATO’s red lines amid Moscow’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

According to early reports, two unidentified drones were detected flying near Camp Reedo on the evening of October 17. Estonian defense officials confirmed that one of the drones was shot down by allied forces, while the other retreated toward Russian territory. Though Estonia has not officially named the origin of the aircraft, regional defense analysts suggest it was likely a Russian reconnaissance drone, testing NATO’s border defences.

The timing of the incident was striking. Over a week later, on October 27, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Estonia’s Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna to discuss deeper defense cooperation. The meeting, held amid rising tensions in the Baltic region, underscored the growing sense of urgency among NATO members supporting Kyiv.

Zelenskyy, posting on X (formerly Twitter), said, “I held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Margus Tsahkna. We discussed many important issues – long-range capabilities, drone production, and overall defense support for Ukraine. We also spoke about cooperation between Ukraine and the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), increasing pressure on Russia, diplomatic efforts, as well as priorities during Estonia’s chairmanship of the Nordic-Baltic Eight next year.”

Zelenskyy further said, "We are deeply grateful to the people and government of Estonia for standing with us since the very beginning of this war. Thank you for supporting our path toward the European Union, the sanctions policy, and our warriors. Ukraine can count on Estonia’s assistance, and we greatly appreciate that."

Estonia has been one of Ukraine’s most vocal and active backers within NATO, contributing nearly 1.4% of its GDP to Kyiv’s defense — one of the highest per capita commitments among allies. It has also been a leading advocate for tougher EU sanctions and the rapid expansion of joint drone production between Ukraine and European defense firms.

The alleged drone shootdown now highlights Estonia’s determination to defend its sovereignty — and by extension, NATO’s eastern flank. Defense observers note that this could mark a subtle shift in the alliance’s posture, breaking months of restraint over direct responses to Russian provocations.

While both NATO and Estonia have maintained a measured tone, the message to Moscow appears clear: the alliance’s smallest members are no longer willing to tolerate violations of their airspace or sovereignty.

As Estonia prepares to chair the Nordic-Baltic Eight in 2026, its assertive stance may shape how Europe collectively responds to Russia’s hybrid warfare tactics — from cyberattacks to drone incursions — in the months ahead.

