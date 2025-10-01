EU At Brink Of Nuclear War? One Wrong Move Could Trigger Nuclear Catastrophe, Ex-Russian President Medvedev Warns Against ‘Provoking’

Moscow: Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev warned European leaders on Monday that any misstep triggering conflict with Moscow could escalate into a confrontation involving weapons of mass destruction.

Presently serving as deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, Medvedev emphasised in a Telegram post that Russia does not seek war with Europe, including what he referred to as “frigid old Europe”.

He observed that European powers lack the capacity to engage Russia militarily. The possibility of a “fatal accident” always exists, he added, highlighting the risks of escalation.

According to Reuters, Medvedev explicitly stated that such a conflict carries a “real risk of escalating into a war using weapons of mass destruction”.

The warning comes in the middle of increasing accusations from Moscow toward NATO and the European Union (EU).

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed earlier this week at the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in New York that NATO and EU support for Ukraine effectively amounts to a declaration of war.

He argued that Western assistance has shifted from indirect support to active participation.

“NATO and the EU have basically declared war on my country and are partaking of it directly,” he said, highlighting what he described as a dangerous escalation.

Recent incidents have fuelled tensions. Russia faces allegations of drone and fighter jet incursions into NATO airspace over the past weeks. Poland reported intercepting three Russian drones this month. Estonia sought urgent NATO consultations after three MiG-31 fighter jets crossed its airspace.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump urged Ukraine to reclaim territories seized by Russia with European support. He framed Washington’s role as supplying weapons to allies for Kyiv, amplifying the transatlantic stakes.

The nuclear undertone in Medvedev’s warning resonates against the backdrop of earlier clashes with Trump. Last month, the US president responded to Medvedev’s remarks about Russia’s “Dead Hand” system. The semi-automated command system is designed to launch Moscow’s nuclear arsenal if Russian leadership is eliminated in a deadly strike.

Trump’s reaction highlighted the high stakes. He said, “When you mention the word ‘nuclear’... my eyes light up. And I say, we better be careful, because it is the ultimate threat.”

The exchange highlights the fragile equilibrium between rhetoric and real-world military risk.

Medvedev’s statements signal that Russia views current EU and NATO support for Ukraine as a direct challenge. They reinforce the perception in Moscow that continued Western engagement could spiral into catastrophic escalation, potentially involving nuclear weapons.

Analysts note that the warnings, though partly rhetorical, reveal Russia’s willingness to frame its military posture as a deterrent with far-reaching consequences. The combination of drone incursions, NATO vigilance and provocative statements from leaders on both sides maintains a heightened state of alert across Europe.