In a significant change in European foreign policy, the European Union has officially added Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to its terrorist list. The decision, announced Thursday, comes as a direct response to what diplomats call the most violent repression in Iran’s modern history after a deadly crackdown on peaceful protesters in late 2025 and early 2026.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated the bloc took this step because state-sponsored repression cannot go unanswered, placing the elite military force on the same legal level as groups like Al-Qaeda and ISIS.

A state within a state, what is the IRGC?

The IRGC is not a traditional national army. It was established after the 1979 Islamic Revolution to protect the country's clerical system. It has grown into a large military, economic, and political force.

Military might. With around 190,000 active personnel, it controls its own land, air, and sea forces, separate from Iran's regular army. It also manages the country's strategic missile and drone programs.

Internal control. The IRGC oversees the Basij, a volunteer paramilitary group with hundreds of thousands of members mainly used for domestic surveillance and suppressing dissent.

External influence. Through its Quds Force, the IRGC supplies weapons and funding to proxy groups across the Middle East.

The human cost of repression

The blacklisting follows a harsh winter of unrest. While Iranian authorities report about 3,100 deaths, mostly among security personnel, international monitors provide a much darker estimate:

HRANA confirms over 6,301 deaths.

Iran Human Rights (IHR) warns the final count could exceed 25,000.

The Verdict. Verified footage has shown security forces using live ammunition against crowds, prompting France and Italy to lead the push for a total blacklist.

Sanctions and global context

The terrorist label brings immediate legal consequences within the EU, including asset freezes and travel bans aimed at dismantling the IRGC's support networks. The EU also sanctioned 15 individuals, such as Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni and Prosecutor General Mohammad Movahedi Azad.

While the US, Canada, and Australia have already labeled the IRGC as terrorists, the United Kingdom is an exception. Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy condemned the brutal oppression but did not say if London would follow the EU’s lead.

Escalating tensions, fingers on the trigger

The EU’s action coincides with a marked increase in rhetoric between Washington and Tehran. President Donald Trump recently warned that a massive armada is moving toward Iran, stating that time is running out for a new nuclear deal.

In reply, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi asserted that Iran’s forces are ready, with their fingers on the trigger, to respond to any aggression. At the same time, the Iranian military announced the deployment of 1,000 new combat drones to various regiments.

Amid the saber-rattling, diplomatic efforts continue. Araghchi is set to visit Turkey on Friday, where officials have offered to mediate dialogue to avoid a full-scale regional conflict.

