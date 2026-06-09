EU to slap export controls on Indian entities in major crackdown on Russia's war economy

In a major escalation of economic warfare against Moscow, the European Union has unveiled plans for its massive 21st sanctions package, explicitly taking aim at companies in third-party nations including India that are accused of sustaining Russia’s military-industrial complex. The EU move is likely hurt the export of Indian weapon manufacturers. The announcement was made by Kaja Kallas, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, who declared that the bloc is systematically "collapsing the foundations of Russia's war economy."

Targeting Third-Country Enablers

The latest package represents the largest set of listings proposed by the EU in over two years, featuring more than 170 new targets alongside 81 additional listings set to be adopted by the Foreign Affairs Council next week.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: 'Pressuring PM Modi is detrimental': Putin says India's relations with US won't harm its ties with Russia

Critically for New Delhi, the EU is expanding its regulatory crosshairs beyond Russian borders to clamp down on global supply chains feeding Moscow's war effort. Kallas confirmed that new export control measures will penalize 50 companies across several nations, including India, China, Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and the UAE.

"We are intensifying our sanctions efforts against individuals and entities that enable Russia’s war against Ukraine," Kallas stated, noting that the curbs specifically target entities providing support, materials, and drone-manufacturing capabilities to the Russian military.

A 'Heavy Blow' to Finance and Crypto

The 21st sanctions package seeks to choke off the financial networks used by Moscow to circumvent existing Western restrictions. The EU intends to:

* Impose asset freezes on close to 90 banks.

* Enact transaction bans on over 30 banks across Russia and third countries.

* Ban transactions on 11 cryptocurrency platforms and tighten rules on crypto-asset services to prevent sanctions evasion.

Freezing Oil Profits and Grounding the 'Shadow Fleet'

Acknowledging that energy sales remain the primary fuel for Russia's war machine, the EU is introducing a temporary freeze on the Russian oil price cap and slapping new restrictions on the resale of LNG tankers.

Furthermore, Kallas said that the EU is aggressively going after Russia's 'shadow fleet'—the unregulated vessels used to transport Russian oil around global sanctions. The new measures will blacklist 30 new vessels. In a stern warning to maritime hubs worldwide, Kallas noted, "Any ship supplying or refuelling blacklisted ships will be exposed to sanctions itself." Transaction bans will also be slapped on two Russian ports and four airports.

Broad Trade and Travel Bans

Beyond technology and finance, the EU is cutting off raw materials vital for military production, restricting the export of nickel powders, high-performance alloys, and specialized metals. On the import side, Europe will block Russian car parts, chemical products, and precious-metal ores.

Transitioning from economic to border security, Kallas also announced a comprehensive visa ban strictly prohibiting former and current combatants of the Russian armed forces and its proxy groups from entering European territory.

Brick by brick, we are collapsing the foundations of Russia's war economy.



Today, we are presenting our proposals for a 21st sanctions package against Russia.



This includes a temporary freeze of the Russian oil price cap and designations of institutions used by Moscow to… — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) June 9, 2026

Implications for India

The inclusion of Indian firms marks a sensitive juncture in EU-India relations. While New Delhi has consistently maintained a neutral diplomatic stance on the Ukraine conflict and defended its right to trade with Moscow, Brussels’ latest move signals that European patience with third-party supply chains is wearing thin. The impending sanctions will likely force Indian exporters dealing in dual-use technologies, engineering, and electronics to rigorously audit their trade partners or risk being completely cut off from the European market.

Also Read: LNG tankers dodging Iran at sea as Qatar, UAE copy Russia’s strategy – how it's a big relief for India

This also contrasts with the EU's 'mother of all trade deals' with India, agreed in January this year. The sanctions may create a friction points between the India and EU trade negotiators.