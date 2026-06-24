/Inside Europe's historic 44°C heatwave: Why nuclear output is dropping and tourists are fleeing north

A relentless and unprecedented early-summer heatwave has gripped western and central Europe, smashing all-time temperature records, crippling critical infrastructure, and resulting in dozens of heat-related fatalities.
From the United Kingdom and France to Italy and Spain, millions are enduring extreme temperatures that have forced school closures, triggered severe transport disruptions, and prompted urgent public health emergencies. With the mercury breaching 44 degrees Celsius in parts of France, meteorologists warn that the dangerous conditions are likely to persist.
On Wednesday, countries including France, Britain, Italy, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Switzerland reported temperatures soaring up to 18 degrees Celsius above seasonal averages.
France recorded its hottest day since weather records began nearly 80 years ago. The southwestern town of Pissos bore the brunt of the apex temperature, registering a staggering 44.3 degrees Celsius. More than 50 French departments were immediately placed under the highest-level weather alerts as municipal teams battled sudden power outages and infrastructure strain.
France: Authorities reported at least 48 drowning deaths in recent days as citizens desperately sought relief in rivers, canals, and unsupervised waterways. Tragically, two young children also died from hyperthermia after being inadvertently left in a parked vehicle.
Spain: At least two elderly citizens died directly from heatstroke as regional temperatures climbed well above 40 degrees Celsius.
Meteorologists state that the ongoing crisis is driven by a rare and robust atmospheric phenomenon known as an "Omega block" or "heat dome."
As illustrated in the operational mechanics of a heat dome, this weather pattern traps a massive block of hot ocean air beneath a heavy, high-pressure system. The high pressure acts like a lid or cap, causing the stagnant air to sink and compress, which releases massive amounts of thermodynamic heat. This system effectively prevents cooler air or cloud cover from moving into the region, causing temperatures to dangerously compound day after day.
Climate scientists have drawn worrying parallels to Europe’s devastating 2003 heatwave, which was linked to an estimated 80,000 excess deaths across the continent. According to the World Meteorological Organization, Europe is currently warming at more than twice the global average rate, amplifying the frequency and duration of these extreme events.
The extreme thermal stress has brought everyday life to a standstill across major European metropolitan hubs.
In the UK, the Met Office issued only the second extreme heat warning in its history. Train operators implemented severe speed restrictions due to the risk of steel rails buckling under direct sunlight. Concurrently, Eurostar cancelled multiple high-speed rail services between London and Paris. Even the centuries-old Changing of the Guard ceremony outside Buckingham Palace had to be structurally modified to protect personnel.
In France, the iconic Eiffel Tower drastically reduced its visiting hours, while major museums and public attractions scaled back operations. Across the Netherlands and Belgium, outdoor sporting events were entirely cancelled, and a primary school near Brussels moved its final examinations inside a cooler, stone church to escape the heat. Meanwhile, Switzerland opened air-conditioned public spaces and cinemas to provide refuge for vulnerable residents.
The economic fallout from the heat dome is mounting rapidly across industrial and agricultural sectors:
Livestock crises: Hundreds of thousands of poultry birds died on commercial farms in western France after temperatures overwhelmed automated ventilation and cooling systems in livestock facilities.
Agricultural mitigation: French farmers have shifted critical harvesting operations entirely to overnight hours to mitigate the risk of accidental agricultural wildfires and protect farmworkers from heat stroke.
Industrial adjustments: Construction companies in Italy, Spain, Belgium, and Poland have suspended outdoor labor during peak afternoon hours, mandating shifts that start before sunrise and conclude by early afternoon.
Retailers have simultaneously reported an unprecedented surge in demand. Portable air-conditioning units and electrical fans have completely sold out across major capital cities. In the UK, supermarket giant Tesco reported a projected 70 percent jump in sunscreen sales alongside soaring ice cream demands. The combined surge in cooling demands drove wholesale power prices in France and Germany to their highest levels since January.
The heatwave has introduced a critical challenge to Europe's energy grid, particularly in France, which relies heavily on nuclear power.
Data from French utility EDF showed a sudden drop in nuclear production by approximately 4.1 gigawatts—equivalent to roughly 7 percent of France's total national electricity demand. Because the ambient temperatures of rivers used to cool the nuclear reactors rose past safe margins, environmental regulations prohibited the discharge of excessively warm water back into the aquatic ecosystems. As a result, several reactors were forced to scale down output or temporarily shut down entirely.
The sweeping impacts of the climate event extended even to high-profile cultural gatherings. At Paris Fashion Week and menswear events in Milan, luxury brands adjusted schedules to avoid the brutal afternoon slots, moving shows to the early morning and distributing fans and umbrellas to attendees.
At the Vatican, massive lines of tourists queued under open sunshine, clustering around public fountains and cafes for shade. The prolonged extreme weather has also triggered a long-term shift in regional tourism trends, with a rising number of travelers opting for "coolcations"—abandoning traditional Mediterranean hotspots for cooler, higher-latitude destinations in northern Europe.
While meteorologists predict slight relief for certain western regions in the coming days, dangerously high temperatures are forecast to remain locked over southern and central Europe.
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