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Inside Europe's historic 44°C heatwave: Why nuclear output is dropping and tourists are fleeing north

A historic early-summer heatwave has shattered all-time temperature records across Europe, with the mercury crossing 44.3°C in France. Driven by an atmospheric 'heat dome,' the extreme weather has claimed lives, buckled rail lines, cut nuclear power output, and triggered a surge in northern 'coolcations.'

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 11:00 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 11:00 PM IST
Inside Europe's historic 44°C heatwave: Why nuclear output is dropping and tourists are fleeing north
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURESource: Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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