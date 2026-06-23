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Europe heatwave turns severe: France reports deaths, UK transport disrupted, 40°C looms

Heat conditions have spread across much of Europe, forcing governments to issue alerts and adjust public services. Several countries are now dealing with sudden disruptions in travel, events and daily routines as temperatures is unusually high.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 09:41 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 09:41 AM IST
Europe heatwave turns severe: France reports deaths, UK transport disrupted, 40°C looms
Image Credit: (Photo: Reuters)

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