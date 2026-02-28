The three signals of war: Why China's exit from Iran points to imminent US military action

In a dramatic shift in the Middle East's geopolitics, a rare alignment of military, diplomatic, and internal indicators has culminated in a situation that experts call "terminal intensity." With fifteen nations, including Iran’s closest ally, China, ordering an immediate exodus, intelligence experts agree that the 45-year conflict between Washington and Tehran is about to reach a kinetic end.

'The China Signal' - Beijing drops its diplomatic shield

Of the fifteen nations that issued a code-red exit order for their citizens from Iran on Thursday, none is as significant as China's order for all Chinese nationals to immediately exit Iran, citing "significant security risks."

It is a situation that experts believe Beijing, which has maintained a strong intelligence network in Iran for decades, simply cannot ignore. "When a nation's diplomatic shield orders their citizens to flee, it's a clear indication that even Tehran's closest ally believes a military strike is inevitable."

Travel warnings

As fears of a potential war between the United States and Iran reach a fever pitch, a number of emergency travel warnings have been issued across Europe. The warnings, which urge citizens of European countries to immediately evacuate Iran and other territories in the Middle East, come as a massive United States military buildup and the deployment of the world's largest aircraft carrier off the coast of Israel indicated that a solution in the nuclear standoff between Iran and the United States is unlikely in the immediate future.

European capitals sound the alarm

Foreign ministers across Europe have issued a number of emergency travel warnings for their citizens in Iran and other territories in the Middle East. The warnings indicate that the airspace of Iran and other territories in the region could be closed immediately in the event of a potential war.

United Kingdom: The government of the United Kingdom has temporarily recalled all of its personnel from its embassy in Iran. The government has established a remote operation and has urged all citizens of the United Kingdom not to travel to Iran.

France & Germany: France has also expanded its "no travel" zone to cover the entire territory of Israel, the West Bank, and Jerusalem on the basis of "regional repercussions." Similarly, Germany has also revised its travel advisory to discourage travel to the entire territory of Israel.

Italy & Poland: Both the Italian and Polish governments issued "leave now" orders for Iran. Italian authorities asked tourists in Iran to leave the country at once, while the Polish authorities stated that the unsecured security situation may render future flights "impossible."

The Netherlands: The Netherlands revised its travel advisory level to "Red" and asked the public not to travel to the border regions of Israel, Gaza, Lebanon, and Egypt because of the possibility of drone and missile attacks.

US naval might arrives: The USS Gerald R. Ford

The arrival of the USS Gerald R. Ford off the coast of Haifa on Friday has increased the possibility of an imminent conflict. The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier is part of a formidable US naval force which now includes:

Two carrier strike groups: These are a massive asset for aerial warfare.

Advanced stealth power: More than 150 warplanes, including F-35 stealth fighters, have been deployed in Jordan and Israel.

Strategic reinforcements: These bases in the Middle East are already at their peak readiness as Washington considers military intervention.

The latest move comes after a third round of indirect talks in Geneva that ended without a breakthrough. While negotiators from Oman announced "technical progress" in their efforts, President Trump told reporters on Friday that he was still “not happy” with Tehran’s position and that “military force remains an option.”

Tehran vows 'irreparable' retaliation

However, in response to this move, Tehran has maintained a hard stance against Washington's military buildup in the Middle East. In fact, Iranian officials announced that if Washington launches a strike on their soil, they would retaliate immediately against American military bases in the region.

Tehran's allies, including Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq, have also announced their readiness for a "protracted war of attrition," warning that "the US would suffer irreparable loss if it launches a war against us."

Airspace and logistics in jeopardy

The Dutch government warned that a regional escalation would almost certainly result in prolonged airspace closures across the Middle East. Major airlines, including KLM, have already begun suspending flights to Tel Aviv as of March 1, citing operational risks. Travelers currently in the region are being urged to secure commercial passage while seats remain available.

