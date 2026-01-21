‘Europe Not Heading In Right Direction’: Trump Slams EU In Davos

US President Donald Trump launched a sharp critique of Europe’s current course while addressing the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, saying several parts of the continent are no longer recognisable and warning that Europe is “not heading in the right direction.”

“Certain places in Europe are not even recognisable, frankly, anymore,” Trump said.

Trump clarified that his remarks were not intended to insult anyone and said, “We can argue about it, but there’s no argument. I don't want to insult anybody and say, I don't recognise it and that's not in a positive way. That's in a very negative way.”

He emphasised his long-standing affection for the region and said, “I love Europe, and I want to see Europe go good, but it’s not heading in the right direction.”

