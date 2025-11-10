Brussels: A wave of fear has swept the skies across Europe. Mysterious drones appear without warning, hovering over major cities and critical infrastructure. Their origin, purpose and sudden disappearances have left intelligence agencies scrambling. Surprisingly, Europe has not directly blamed its usual rival, Russia. Questions persist: why do European nations hesitate to strike, while citizens remain exposed to danger?

Airspace Disrupted

The drones have disrupted airspace over several countries. On November 5, Belgium shut down multiple airports and grounded flights for hours. Brussels Airport, the nation’s busiest hub, faced an unprecedented shutdown.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Similar sightings occurred in Lithuania and Denmark, with air services suspended temporarily. On September 10, a swarm of drones breached Polish airspace.

The most alarming incidents occurred in Brussels, the political heart of Europe, home to the European Union and NATO headquarters. The capital has become the symbolic centre of European vulnerability.

Nuclear Facility Targeted

The drones were also spotted near a sensitive Belgian military base. Reports suggest a U.S. nuclear facility is located there. The presence of drones near such a site signals an intent to test Europe’s response capabilities.

Despite repeated incursions, no European nation has publicly taken action. The flying threat remains unchecked, and no direct accusations have been levelled against Russia.

Why No Direct Blame On Russia?

Belgium held government meetings to address the drone threat. Defence Minister Theo Francken described the sightings as a “calculated operation” but refrained from naming Russia.

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö also acknowledged the drones as a threat but confirmed that European nations have not discussed shooting them down. He too refused to blame Russia outright.

Experts point to two possible reasons for European caution. First, there is no concrete evidence linking Russia to the drones. Second, a precedent exists.

In 2022, a sabotage attack on the Nord Stream pipeline prompted immediate finger-pointing at Moscow. Later, reports revealed a Ukrainian strike team carried out the operation under President Zelensky’s approval.

Ukraine had aimed to make it appear that Russia was the aggressor. Analysts wonder if a similar dynamic explains the current drone mystery.

The story of these drones remains unresolved. Questions about their origin, purpose and potential connection to international rivals continue to haunt Europe’s skies.