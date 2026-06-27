/The inescapable oven: 800 European cities trapped in relentless heat stress

At the moment, a record-breaking heatwave is ravaging several European countries, setting new historical records for June temperatures in the UK, France, and surrounding territories. According to climatologists and environmental specialists observing the current situation, this heatwave is impossible without the influence of climate change triggered by humans.
Scientists claim that there has been an increase in the risk of dangerous and high-temperature nights by almost 100 times compared to previous decades. Unless something drastic changes regarding carbon emissions, the mentioned heat anomalies will keep growing exponentially in the upcoming years.
After analying the data about meteorological situations in more than 800 European cities, scientists found out that 45% of these urban centers have reached the highest temperature of the month of late June.
The main problem associated with this particular heatwave is a lack of nighttime cooling and a severe biological heat stress that occurs when the human body is unable to cool down itself through perspiration.
Nighttime crisis: Traditionally, ambient temperatures are known to decrease after sunset allowing people to recover physiologically, yet some regions in France maintain nighttime temperatures above 20°C (68°F) for more than a week now, while several metropolitan areas are approaching the oppressive heat level of 30°C (86°F) during the night hours.
Historical context: Climatologists have pointed out that in case of similar weather system hitting Europe in 1976, the baseline temperatures would be about 3.5°C lower than those reached in the current situation.
Whereas the recurrent El Niño climate phenomenon is responsible for global temperature spikes, computational models show that El Niño's contribution in the European case was minor and supportive.
In contrast, the key reason for the spike lies in accelerated global warming caused by the emissions of greenhouse gases produced as a result of burning fossil fuels (coal, oil, natural gas). The global temperature of the earth has already increased on average by 1.4°C since preindustrial times. Scientists warn that unless there is an urgent reduction in the dependence on fossil fuels, these prolonged temperature spikes will become the new annual baseline.
The socio-economic impact of the heatwave is apparent and direct. In the United Kingdom and Western Europe, the government has had to enforce emergency closure of schools, and the power grids are under immense pressure because of high air-conditioning use. Also, there have been fatalities from excessive heat in Europe already.
It is important for the medical community to caution governments against underestimating the mortality of such changes since Europe suffered the effects of heatwaves back in 2022 when over 60,000 people died from these heat waves. This weather situation acts as a clear indication that climate change is no longer a prediction, but a current problem.
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