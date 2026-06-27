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The inescapable oven: 800 European cities trapped in relentless heat stress

Europe's unprecedented June heatwave was declared 'impossible' without climate change, bringing severe nocturnal heat stress to over 800 cities.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 04:02 PM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 04:02 PM IST
The inescapable oven: 800 European cities trapped in relentless heat stress
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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