Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /‘Europe refused to impose tariffs on India, China over Russian oil’, says US Treasury Secretary Bessent

‘Europe refused to impose tariffs on India, China over Russian oil’, says US Treasury Secretary Bessent

The US Treasury Secretary also questioned Europe’s continued purchases of Russian energy, pointing to shipments from Russia’s Yamal facility.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 11:05 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 11:05 PM IST
‘Europe refused to impose tariffs on India, China over Russian oil’, says US Treasury Secretary Bessent
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
‘Europe refused to impose tariffs on India, China over Russian oil’, says US Treasury Secretary Bessent
2
3
4
5