Europe’s Hidden Paradise Opens Doors: Live In The World’s Oldest Republic, San Marino

Permanent Residency In San Marino: Perched on top of the rolling hills of northeastern Italy lies San Marino, a 1,700-year-old republic that seems frozen in time. Cobbled streets, ancient fortresses and sweeping views of the Adriatic Sea define this serene microstate, which is now inviting the world to call it home.

San Marino, known as the world’s oldest functioning republic, has opened pathways for foreigners to live and work in its territory through a range of residence permits. Indians too can now apply for these opportunities, gaining a chance to live in one of Europe’s safest and most picturesque enclaves. Its low taxes, breathtaking landscapes and measured pace of life make it a refuge for entrepreneurs, students and retirees.

The country does not grant direct permanent residency, but its multiple residence options provide a legal and stable path to long-term settlement.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Those employed in San Marino can obtain special or work permits. Permanent permits go to workers with stable, ongoing contracts, while seasonal ones apply to jobs that last up to 10 months. Families of citizens can apply under the reunification scheme, allowing spouses or relatives to settle together. Students are eligible too. The study permit remains valid through the duration of their education, whether in primary, secondary or university institutions.

The economic residence or investment permit attracts global investors. To qualify, one must hold a majority share in a company, pay monthly medical contributions of €350 (about Rs 32,500) and have insurance coverage of at least €50,000 (around Rs 46 lakh) with a San Marino firm. A bank deposit of €75,000 (around Rs 69 lakh) is mandatory, which must increase to €150,000 (around Rs 1.39 crore) within two years.

Investors are also required to employ at least five people, or eight for industrial projects, and may purchase property valued at a minimum of €300,000 (about Rs 2.78 crore). The policy also mandates healthcare coverage worth €30,000 (around Rs 27.8 lakh) for two years.

Investment sectors include advanced technology, the green economy, tourism, culture, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, management, marketing and research. All these areas define San Marino’s modern vision.

Those choosing the elective residence route must either buy property worth at least €500,000 (around Rs 4.64 crore) or invest €350,000 (around Rs 3.24 crore) in property plus an additional €150,000 (about Rs 1.39 crore) for renovations.

Another option involves purchasing government bonds worth €600,000 (around Rs 5.56 crore) for a 10-year period. The application fee for this category is €10,000 (around Rs 9.28 lakh), and the Department of Foreign Affairs generally processes requests within 60 days.

Retirees, too, find San Marino appealing. Atypical residence permits are meant for pensioners who have never lived in the country before but possess an annual income of at least €120,000 (around Rs 1.11 crore) or own property worth €300,000 (about Rs 2.78 crore).

There is also a preferred tax regime, available to individuals with income solely from abroad. Under this, they pay a flat 7% tax on their foreign income, with a minimum of €10,000 (about Rs 9.28 lakh) and a ceiling of €100,000 (around Rs 92.8 lakh) annually. It is an attractive arrangement for global earners.

Across all categories, applicants must provide essential documents: a valid passport, proof of clean criminal record, evidence of sufficient income or assets, health insurance and a certificate of their current residence. These requirements ensure that newcomers contribute positively to the republic’s tightly woven social fabric.

San Marino’s charm lies in its simplicity. It offers peace, heritage and fiscal flexibility all in one. As life in larger European cities grows costlier and more chaotic, this mountain-top republic has positioned itself as a haven for those seeking something different – a place where modern comfort lives alongside medieval beauty, and where the old world opens its gates, once again, to the new.