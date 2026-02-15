Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3017171https://zeenews.india.com/world/european-nations-big-accusation-against-russian-govt-says-opposition-leader-alexey-navalny-killed-by-dart-frog-poison-3017171.html
NewsWorldEuropean nations big accusation against Russian govt, says Opposition leader Alexey Navalny killed by dart frog poison
LATEST WORLD NEWS

European nations' big accusation against Russian govt, says Opposition leader Alexey Navalny killed by dart frog poison

In a joint statement issued on Saturday, the foreign ministries of the nations, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and more, alleged that laboratory analysis of samples taken from Alexey Navalny's body "conclusively confirmed the presence of epibatidine."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2026, 02:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

European nations' big accusation against Russian govt, says Opposition leader Alexey Navalny killed by dart frog poison Russian President Vladimir Putin (Credit: File Photo/ANI)

Several European nations have accused the Russian government of poisoning and killing opposition leader Alexey Navalny with a rare and lethal toxin derived from South American dart frogs. Russian authorities have denied the allegations and dismissed them as Western propaganda.

In a joint statement issued on Saturday, timed to coincide with the Munich Security Conference, the foreign ministries of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Sweden, and the Netherlands stated that laboratory analysis of samples taken from Navalny's body "conclusively confirmed the presence of epibatidine."

Epibatidine is reportedly a toxin found in poison dart frogs and otherwise absent from Russia.  

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to ANI, Al Jazeera reported that this marked a dramatic escalation in international condemnation of Moscow's treatment of its most prominent Kremlin critic.

The governments claimed that their findings leave no "innocent explanation" for the chemical's presence.

"The UK, Sweden, France, Germany, and the Netherlands are confident that Alexey Navalny was poisoned with a lethal toxin," the statement said, asserting that Moscow had the "means, motive and opportunity to administer this poison".

Russia's reply to European nations

Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said she would comment once the test results are publicly disclosed, a step that has not yet occurred.

Meanwhile, European nations say their findings show that his death was not a natural result of ill health but the consequence of deliberate poisoning.

ANI reported that the governments announced they would report Russia to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) for breaching the Chemical Weapons Convention, a move that could deepen diplomatic rifts and trigger formal international scrutiny.

Who was Navalny?

Navalny was a fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin, who built his reputation campaigning against corruption and authoritarian rule. He died in an Arctic penal colony on February 16, 2024, while serving a 19-year sentence. 

Navalny's death shocked global audiences in 2024, and at the time, Russian authorities claimed he died after becoming ill following a walk, insisting his death stemmed from natural causes. 

(with ANI inputs) 

Also check- US-Iran likely to hold nuclear deal talks on Feb 17 in Geneva

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Maharashtra ATS
Maharashtra ATS launches major search operations; raids 21 locations
Uttar Pradesh news
UP CM addresses public grievances during 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur
bodycon dress
Trendy Bodycon Dresses for a Stunning Date Night Look
Usman Tariq MS Dhoni connection
Salesman to Pakistan's X-Factor: How MS Dhoni revived Usman Tariq's career
Bangladesh Election 2026
Mamata Banerjee sends flowers, sweets to 'Tarique bhai' after BNP's victory
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Bumper Lottery Result 15-2-2026 Samrudhi SM 42 Lucky Draw Shortly
himanshi khurana
Bigg Boss 13’s Himanshi Khurana receives Rs 10 crore extortion threat
pakistan asim munir
Pak insulted at global stage? Munir almost stopped outside Munich event |Video
Forex Reserve
India forex reserves drop $6.7 billion from record high to $717.1
US Iran Israel Crisis
Maximum pressure on Iran: Trump, Netanyahu target oil sales to China