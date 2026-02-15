European nations' big accusation against Russian govt, says Opposition leader Alexey Navalny killed by dart frog poison

Several European nations have accused the Russian government of poisoning and killing opposition leader Alexey Navalny with a rare and lethal toxin derived from South American dart frogs. Russian authorities have denied the allegations and dismissed them as Western propaganda.

In a joint statement issued on Saturday, timed to coincide with the Munich Security Conference, the foreign ministries of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Sweden, and the Netherlands stated that laboratory analysis of samples taken from Navalny's body "conclusively confirmed the presence of epibatidine."

Epibatidine is reportedly a toxin found in poison dart frogs and otherwise absent from Russia.

According to ANI, Al Jazeera reported that this marked a dramatic escalation in international condemnation of Moscow's treatment of its most prominent Kremlin critic.

The governments claimed that their findings leave no "innocent explanation" for the chemical's presence.

"The UK, Sweden, France, Germany, and the Netherlands are confident that Alexey Navalny was poisoned with a lethal toxin," the statement said, asserting that Moscow had the "means, motive and opportunity to administer this poison".

Russia's reply to European nations

Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said she would comment once the test results are publicly disclosed, a step that has not yet occurred.

Meanwhile, European nations say their findings show that his death was not a natural result of ill health but the consequence of deliberate poisoning.

ANI reported that the governments announced they would report Russia to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) for breaching the Chemical Weapons Convention, a move that could deepen diplomatic rifts and trigger formal international scrutiny.

Who was Navalny?

Navalny was a fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin, who built his reputation campaigning against corruption and authoritarian rule. He died in an Arctic penal colony on February 16, 2024, while serving a 19-year sentence.

Navalny's death shocked global audiences in 2024, and at the time, Russian authorities claimed he died after becoming ill following a walk, insisting his death stemmed from natural causes.

(with ANI inputs)

