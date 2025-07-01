Even America’s Most Powerful Bomb Failed? This Iran’s Key Nuclear Facility Still Stands Untouched

New Delhi: Washington went all in. Three major Iranian nuclear facilities – Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan – came under attack in one of the most aggressive U.S. military operations in recent years. The strikes were fast, coordinated and carefully calculated. But one thing stood out after the dust settled – Isfahan, the most critical and sensitive of the three, had barely been scratched.

Isfahan has long been believed to hold Iran’s largest uranium stockpile. Intelligence circles refer to it as Tehran’s nuclear vault. Yet, somehow, it survived.

The question on many minds now – how?

Military officials later confirmed what many suspected. The Isfahan complex lies deep underground. Too deep for even America’s bunker-busting bombs. Instead of the usual deep-penetration munitions, the United States opted for Tomahawk missile strikes. Those hit hard but only on the surface. The real threat buried beneath remained untouched.

Sources within U.S. intelligence say nearly 60% of Iran’s enriched uranium is believed to be stored at this very site. This is not just nuclear fuel, it is weapons-grade material. The kind that makes bombs. The kind the world fears. And it is still there.

Some lawmakers who attended post-strike briefings emerged unsettled. They admitted there is no clear information on how much uranium remains on-site or whether Iran managed to move some of it before the strikes.

President Donald Trump dismissed the idea, saying nothing was relocated. But even within his own party, many are not so sure.

The airstrikes damaged infrastructure. They hit radar towers, knocked out ventilation systems and scorched runways. But the core? Untouched?

The United States showed strength. But Iran still holds the cards and the uranium.