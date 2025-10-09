Even As H-1B Visa Fees Soar, Why Indian Students Still Dream Of America

US Visa Fee: A heated debate is sweeping across social media after the US government introduced a controversial change to its H-1B visa system, a move that has sent ripples through the global student community, especially in India. The change raises the H-1B application fee to a staggering $100,000 and has sparked confusion and worry among aspiring students. But amid the uproar, many experts and netizens point out that Indian students aiming for American universities may actually benefit from the shift, not suffer.

The new rule focuses on companies that misuse the visa process to import talent from outside the United States. Between September 2025 and September 2026, the new rule will mainly affect employers, not those already in the country on F-1 student visas.

For Indian students, this means little to worry about. Those already in the United States or planning to pursue a Master’s or Bachelor’s degree, especially in science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM), remain unaffected.

Master’s graduates can work for up to three years under Optional Practical Training (OPT) after completing their degree. That gives them time until around 2029 before they even need to apply for an H-1B visa, long after the current rule’s term ends. Undergraduate students have an even longer timeline, stretching well into the 2030s.

Interestingly, some believe the policy might actually benefit students studying in the United States. Since employers will have to pay a steep fee to hire talent from outside the country, they may prefer recruiting international students already living and working under F-1 visas. This could create more job opportunities for Indian graduates already embedded in the system.

The demand for skilled workers in America remains huge. A Georgetown University report estimates that by 2032, the United States will need 5.25 million more educated professionals. Many of these positions will require at least a bachelor’s degree and international students, especially from India, will fill much of that gap.

Indian students already play a massive role in the US economy. Last year, they sent $135 billion home in remittances, a figure expected to double within three years. For America, international students add more than $42 billion annually to its economy through tuition, living expenses and innovation. Without them, universities would face major shortfalls.

But not everyone sees optimism in this situation. Some users online warned against what they called “false hope”. One post read, “Employers don’t like uncertainty. Under the current administration, hiring international students or H-1B workers = uncertainty. There is no clarity on whether the $100k fee will apply to 2026 petitions. Stop brainwashing students into this spiral of endless stress. There are other countries to build a better life too.”

Another user took a calmer tone, saying, “With all the assumptions being made with the news, it’s refreshing to see the picture from a different angle. Appreciate it!”

For now, the rule’s biggest impact falls on employers, not students. And in that space between anxiety and opportunity, thousands of Indian students continue to pack their dreams into suitcases bound for America, chasing the same promise that built generations before them.