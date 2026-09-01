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‘Even bigger attack is coming’: Trump’s chilling threat to Iran after US strikes; Tehran warns ‘you will regret it’

The latest US operation follows a strike on Larak Island on August 30.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 01:47 AM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 01:47 AM IST
‘Even bigger attack is coming’: Trump’s chilling threat to Iran after US strikes; Tehran warns ‘you will regret it’
Image Credit: (File photo: Reuters)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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‘Even bigger attack is coming’: Trump’s chilling threat to Iran after US strikes; Tehran warns ‘you will regret it’
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