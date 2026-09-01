/‘Even bigger attack is coming’: Trump’s chilling threat to Iran after US strikes; Tehran warns ‘you will regret it’

US-Iran Tensions: The United States on Tuesday (September 1) launched fresh attacks on sites associated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). President Donald Trump has warned that Tehran will face an even bigger military strikes if Iran responds.
He said any Iranian response would bring “far tougher and bigger” attacks from the United States. He also claimed that “the biggest attack is still waiting”.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces began hitting IRGC positions in southern Iran, with strikes reported around Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island, Chabahar and other areas near the Strait of Hormuz at at noon Eastern Time (around 9:30 pm Indian time).
US military officials said the operation was carried out in response to IRGC attacks on commercial ships passing through the Strait and US troops stationed across the Middle East.
Washington said its military action was needed to protect US interests and international shipping routes in the region.
The latest strikes come at a time when the Strait has been closed for six months. The waterway is one of the world’s main routes for oil shipments, making any military activity around it a risk for international energy markets.
Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported that four projectiles landed in the Chabahar and Konarak areas, on the eastern side of the Strait. Local official Ali Khalilabadi was quoted as saying that the areas has come under attack. There is no immediate report of major damage.
The latest action marks the second US strike on Iran in three days. On August 30, American forces targeted two Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz, saying the IRGC was preparing to launch rockets carrying sea mines into the waterway.
Iran responded by firing missiles towards US military bases in Jordan. A few missiles reportedly hit the target, while the rest were intercepted. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) also said it had disabled an Iranian drone flying over its maritime territory.
Trump issued a strong message on his Truth Social after the latest US strikes. He warned that Iran would face “far tougher and bigger” attacks if it tried to retaliate against American forces.
He also said that the US military action will not necessarily end with the latest strikes. He added, “the biggest attack is still waiting”.
The warning comes as military activity between Washington and Tehran has picked up again after months of conflict. The United States has said its latest operations were aimed at protecting American troops, US interests and commercial shipping, while Iran has carried out missile and drone-related actions following earlier American strikes.
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