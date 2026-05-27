‘Even Iran’s surrender would be called US defeat’: Why Trump went after NYT, WSJ, CNN

US-Iran War: Accusing them of twisting narratives involving Iran and his administration, US President Donald Trump has once again launched an attack on major American media organisations over their reporting on the West Asia conflict.

In a lengthy post on Truth Social, he claimed that even if Iran were to fully surrender militarily, sections of the US media would still portray it as a victory for Tehran.

The post came after tensions between Washington and Iran following recent US military strikes near the Strait of Hormuz.

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Trump directly targeted several US publications such as The New York Times (NYT), The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and the CNN, accusing them of unfair coverage and political bias. He also criticised Democrats and referred to them as “Dumacrats” in the post.

“If Iran surrenders, admits their Navy is gone and resting at the bottom of the sea and their Air Force is no longer with us, and if their entire Military walks out of Tehran, weapons dropped and hands held high, each shouting ‘I surrender, I surrender’ while wildly waving the representative White Flag, and if their entire remaining Leadership signs all necessary ‘Documents of Surrender,’ and admit their defeat to the great power and force of the magnificent U.S.A., The Failing New York Times, The China Street Journal (WSJ!), Corrupt and now Irrelevant CNN, and all other members of the Fake News Media, will headline that Iran had a Masterful and Brilliant Victory over The United States of America, it wasn't even close,” he wrote.

He followed it up with another line aimed at both the media and his political rivals. “The Dumacrats and Media have totally lost their way. They have gone absolutely CRAZY!” he added.

Criticism over Iran reporting

Trump’s remarks continue his long-running criticism of mainstream US media coverage on foreign policy and national security issues. Over the years, he has frequently accused major news organisations of misrepresenting his administration’s actions, especially on matters related to Iran, China and military operations overseas.

This time, however, Trump did not point to any single report or article that triggered his reaction. His comments came shortly after new military developments between the United States and Iran added to tensions in the region.

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Last month, he had also criticised the NYT and the WSJ over their reporting on the Iran war. He accused the former of publishing alleged false narratives about Iran and demanded an apology for coverage he described as misleading.

In another Truth Social post from that period, he claimed Iran had been “totally obliterated, militarily and otherwise” despite media reports questioning the scale of damage and the broader outcome of the war.

He also took aim at the editorial board of the WSJ after it suggested that his declaration of victory during the Iran war was “premature”.

“The Wall Street Journal, one of the worst and most inaccurate ‘Editorial Boards’ in the World, stated that I ‘declared premature victory in Iran’,” Trump wrote at the time.

Tensions continue around Strait of Hormuz

Trump’s latest post also comes against the backdrop of ongoing military tensions between Washington and Tehran. On Sunday (May 24), the US military carried out “self-defence strikes” targeting Iranian missile launch sites and boats near the Hormuz.

The operation took place during an ongoing ceasefire between the two countries. Iran strongly criticised the strikes and accused Washington of acting in bad faith while diplomatic efforts were still underway.

ALSO READ: ‘Iran will leave no act aggression unanswered’: Tehran vows response to US attacks

Iranian officials said the attacks showed America’s “dishonesty and unreliability” during attempts to ease tensions in West Asia.

The Strait of Hormuz continues to hold strategic importance because a large share of world oil shipments passes through the route, making any military activity in the area important for oil trade and security across the region.