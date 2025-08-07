Even NATO Ally Spain Says No To US F-35s – Why Is Trump Pushing India To Say Yes?

Madrid: Spain has backed out of a plan to purchase the U.S.-made F-35 stealth fighter jets. The decision marks a shift in defense strategy by one of NATO’s key member states. A spokesperson from the Spanish Ministry of Defense confirmed on Wednesday that the American fighter jet is no longer under consideration.

Spain had initially explored the option but has now removed it from the shortlist. Instead, the Spanish Air Force is now focusing on two European models such as the Eurofighter and the Future Combat Air System (FCAS). One of the two is expected to be selected after detailed evaluations.

According to El País, the Spanish government had earmarked 6.25 billion euro in the 2023 budget for new fighter aircraft. But this year, much of the additional 10.5 billion euro in defense funding is being directed toward European military initiatives. That shift made acquiring U.S.-made jets financially unviable.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced plans to raise defense spending to meet NATO’s 2% of GDP target. Later, the government ruled out increasing it to 5%.

Budget Pushes F-35 Out of Reach

Faced with tight funding, the Spanish defense ministry is now reviewing more cost-effective alternatives to the F-35. Lockheed Martin is the manufacturer behind the F-35.

U.S. President Donald Trump had pushed hard to sell the jet to multiple nations, including India. Despite this, many governments have shown hesitation. The jet’s high price tag and long-term maintenance costs remain major concerns. With several other aircraft offering similar capabilities at lower costs, global demand for the F-35 has been cooling off.

A Blow to Washington

Spain’s rejection of the F-35 carries more weight than most. As a long-standing NATO ally and close partner of the United States, Spain’s decision could ripple across Europe. Several other nations still evaluating the F-35 might reconsider their interest.

For Washington, this move reflects a shift in European defense posture. Countries appear to be prioritising regional collaboration and budget-friendly alternatives over high-cost imports.

In this case, Spain's turn away from the F-35 may end up influencing broader procurement patterns across the alliance.