Even Nature Said YES! Man’s Proposal To Girlfriend Turns Epic With Volcanic Eruption In Background | VIDEO

The proposal video of a couple is going viral on social media, not because of flashy decorations or elaborate tactics, but because a volcano erupted in the background during their landmark moment, making it all the more special. The incident occurred in Guatemala, where the man was proposing to his girlfriend as Volcán Fuego erupted behind them.

As the man got on one knee, his girlfriend got shocked and happy at the same time. As she touched the ring, the volcano erupted in the background.

"I’ve been recieving a handful of DMs about you guys finding my video across the internet so I figured I’d post it myself as a reel!" the woman shared the video of the proposal on her Instagram handle.

"For anyone who doesn’t know, I got proposed to by my long term boyfriend @jleenumbers on Volcán Acatenango in Guatemala. Volcán Fuego is what is erupting in the background. We got very lucky because the eruption you see in the video was the first visible eruption we saw that day," she added.

"In Guatemalan indigenous culture, volcán Fuego serves as a sacred link to the spiritual world, with eruptions seen as powerful manifestations of the supernatural and an opportunity for rituals and offerings. Taking ‘I lava you’ to a whole new level," the woman continued.

"Congratulations. You both have such beautiful souls that even the volcano couldn't resist," a user said in the comment section.

"This is honestly the most beautiful video I’ve seen on the internet today. I literally gasped when I saw the volcano erupt! What a beautiful sign," a social media user said.

Another said, "The lightning, the lava, the love, the question, the answer, it's all just perfect."

"That eruption after saying yes was an absolutely beautiful good sign and blessing to you both to carry into your marriage," a user said.

"God is soo good to you girl! That lava timing was impeccable! beautiful proposal," an Instagram user commented.

While this couple got their picture-perfect moment during the proposal, several people opt to go to iconic or significant locations for their relationship. Some travel across the world to make their proposal special, while some try to include their loved ones and propose in front of their families.