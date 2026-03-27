Every ship in Hormuz will have to pay Iran – Here’s what it means for India and the world

Tehran: As tensions continue to ripple through one of the world’s busiest energy corridors, Iran is preparing to introduce a new law that could change how ships pass through the Strait of Hormuz. The proposed legislation aims to levy a toll tax on vessels using the maritime route.

Iranian state media, including Fars and Tasnim, have reported that the draft law is in the works to impose transit fees on ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz. The proposal is presently being finalised and is expected to be reviewed by the country’s legal authorities before moving through the legislative process.

A senior member of Iran’s parliamentary civil affairs committee confirmed that the proposal has already been prepared. Officials say the idea is that Iran provides security along this narrow maritime passage, making it reasonable for the country to charge vessels for safe transit.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Security costs at the core of proposal

Officials familiar with the plan say the proposed charges are meant to cover the cost of securing ships passing through the strait. They point out that similar fees are common in other international transit routes, where countries charge for safe passage.

The official cited in the reports has not been named, though the comments point to Tehran’s effort to formalise its role in protecting the route while also creating a new source of revenue.

Massive revenue potential

Shipping analysts tracking maritime movements say that Iran has already collected fees from some vessels, with amounts reportedly reaching up to $2 million per ship in certain cases. Estimates indicate that Tehran could be aiming to generate as much as $75 billion through such measures.

The Strait of Hormuz carries nearly 20 percent of the world’s energy supplies, including crude oil and liquefied natural gas. Any change in how ships are allowed to pass through this chokepoint has immediate implications for international markets.

Recent disruptions in the strait have created pressure on several South Asian economies, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, all of which depend heavily on energy imports routed through this passage.

Selective access for friendly nations

Iran’s Foreign Minister Syed Abbas Araghchi has said that ships from certain countries will continue to pass without restrictions. These include India, China, Pakistan, Iraq and Russia, which Tehran considers friendly nations.

This selective approach suggests that while the proposed toll system may tighten control over the strait, it could also be used as a diplomatic lever, influencing access based on geopolitical relationships.

With the draft law nearing completion, attention is now on how international shipping companies and governments respond. The Strait of Hormuz is a lifeline for energy trade, and any change in its rules is set to ripple far beyond the region.