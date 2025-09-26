Ex-French President Sarkozy Sentenced In Libya Cash Scandal: Inside The Gaddafi Money Trail

New Delhi: Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a five-year prison sentence on Thursday over allegations that he solicited campaign funds from ex-Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi during his 2007 presidential run. The court acquitted him of three additional charges, including passive corruption, illegal campaign financing and concealment of embezzled public funds, according to the Associated Press.

Sarkozy, 70, appeared in court alongside his wife, singer and model Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, while their three adult sons were also present to witness the verdict.

The Case

The case centres on a scheme from 2005 to 2007, during which Sarkozy’s aides allegedly sought funding from Libya in exchange for diplomatic favours. Prosecutors described the plan as a “corruption pact” with Gaddafi’s regime.

The court determined that Sarkozy allowed his inner circle to pursue financial backing from Libya for his 2007 campaign, though it could not confirm that any Libyan money was actually used. French law allows convictions for such corrupt schemes even if funds are never received.

The charge of criminal association carries a maximum sentence of 10 years. Sarkozy was cleared of other major accusations.

Two of his closest aides, former ministers Claude Gueant and Brice Hortefeux, were also found guilty of criminal association but acquitted of other charges. Businessman Ziad Takieddine, who had claimed to deliver cash from Tripoli for Sarkozy’s campaign, died in Beirut during the trial. He later retracted prior statements implicating Sarkozy, prompting a separate investigation into potential witness tampering.

Tracing The Money Trail

The saga traces back to 2011, when Libya and Gaddafi publicly admitted to secretly funding Sarkozy’s campaign. A 2012 investigative report by French news organisation Mediapart cited a Libyan intelligence memo alleging a €50 million funding deal, later deemed likely forged by the court, according to Al Jazeera.

Investigators examined alleged cash deliveries, forged documents, trips to Libya by Sarkozy’s aides between 2005 and 2007, offshore accounts and other financial maneuvers, The Guardian reported.

Sarkozy has consistently denied all wrongdoing, calling the case politically motivated.

During his presidency, he helped rehabilitate Libya on the international stage, welcoming Gaddafi to Paris in 2007 and later backing NATO’s intervention during the 2011 Arab Spring uprising.

A Legal Storm That Never Ends

This conviction adds to a string of legal challenges for Sarkozy. In 2014, he was convicted of corruption and influence peddling and served time under electronic monitoring.

In 2012, he was found guilty of illegal campaign financing for exceeding spending limits during his failed reelection bid, with appeals still pending.

Sarkozy also lost the Legion of Honour following a prior conviction.

The Libya cash case highlights the lasting shadow of Gaddafi-era deals and the complex, decades-long financial and political web surrounding one of France’s most controversial modern leaders.