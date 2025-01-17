Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Wife Bushra Get Prison Sentence In Corruption Case

Islamabad: In a landmark judgment on Friday, a Pakistan anti-corruption court sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to 14 and 7 years in prison respectively, in connection with the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust corruption case. Judge Nasir Javed Rana announced the verdict at a makeshift court within Adiala Jail, marking a significant turn in the high-profile investigation.

The verdict had been delayed thrice, most recently on January 13, before finally being delivered. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed the case in December 2023, accusing Khan, 72, Bibi, 50, and six others of causing a loss of approximately £190 million (PKR 50 billion) to Pakistan's treasury.

The allegations stem from a settlement between the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) and a prominent property tycoon, in which £190 million was returned to Pakistan. Instead of being deposited into the national treasury, the funds were allegedly redirected for the personal benefit of the businessman, who reportedly assisted Khan and Bibi in establishing Al-Qadir University in Jhelum.

Bushra Bibi, a trustee of the Al-Qadir Trust, is accused of acquiring 458 kanals of land for the university as part of the deal. Prosecutors argue that the couple misused the funds meant for the public treasury, funneling them into personal projects.

The property tycoon and other individuals named in the case were not prosecuted as they are currently out of the country. This has raised questions about accountability and the broader implications of the case on Pakistan's global reputation.

The case has sparked widespread debate in Pakistan, with supporters of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party alleging political victimization. Critics argue that the verdict underscores the need for transparency and accountability in high-level corruption cases. Legal analysts have noted the unusual pace of the trial and its implications for the justice system.