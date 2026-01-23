Exclusive: Sheikh Hasina exposes how extremists are tearing Bangladesh apart

New Delhi: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been in India in voluntary exile since leaving Bangladesh on August 5, 2024 following massive students-led protest against her government, has strongly condemned the alleged glorification and burial of Sharif Osman Hadi near National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam. She called the act a shocking affront to Bangladesh’s democratic and secular values and warned that the celebration of violence by extremist forces directly undermines freedom of expression, threatens minorities and erodes the very foundations of the nation.

In an exclusive interview with Jatin Verma of Zee 24 Ghanta, she talked about about the political crisis in Bangladesh and shared her plans to restore the Constitution, law and order and economic stability. She also discussed the role of Opposition parties, the challenges her political outfit Awami League is facing and the need to empower the next generation of leaders. Excerpt:

What will be your priority after landing in Bangladesh?

My priority will be the restoration of constitutional governance and the rule of law. Bangladesh has endured months of lawlessness, mob violence, arbitrary detention and the systematic dismantling of our democratic institutions. Over 152,000 people are imprisoned on fabricated political charges, enduring brutal conditions and torture. Their release must be immediate.

Beyond that, we must rebuild what (Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad) Yunus has destroyed. Our fast-growing economy has come to a halt, and foreign investment has almost stopped. Employment opportunities for youth, farmers and labourers have vanished. The secular foundations of our republic have been attacked, and religious minorities live in fear every day. There is no rule of law in the country; what exists instead is mob terrorism. People from all walks of life are being persecuted by the extremist forces that Yunus has empowered. These forces, many of which are linked to proscribed terrorist groups, have been granted total impunity and proudly admit to the atrocities they committed.

Bangladesh needs a government with the democratic mandate to heal these wounds, restore confidence and set our country back on the path of progress. The Awami League is prepared to serve, whether in government or Opposition, but we cannot do so while banned and persecuted.

Are Tariq Rahman and his Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) trustworthy?

The BNP and the Awami League have a long history as parliamentary opponents. When we governed, they opposed us; when they governed, we opposed them. This is how democracy functions. Healthy Opposition strengthens governance.

However, we must not forget the facts. Rahman spent 17 years in comfortable exile in London after being found guilty of abetting the embezzlement of public funds. Leadership requires accountability and presence, not direction from abroad followed by sudden re-entry when conditions appear favourable.

What concerns me more is the BNP's willingness to align with extremist elements when it serves short-term interests. Already we see BNP activists intimidating voters on their doorsteps, forcing them to vote under threats of violence and destruction. This is not democracy; it is coercion.

If the BNP forms the next government, I would urge them to restore proper parliamentary democracy by lifting the ban on the Awami League and allowing us to serve as legitimate Opposition. A parliament without genuine Opposition is not a parliament at all.

Student activist Osman Hadi (known for his anti-India stance) was called a martyr and buried near National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam. How do you view this – having a national poet and an extremist lying side by side?

Kazi Nazrul Islam stood for rebellion against oppression, communal harmony and the dignity of the oppressed. The violence that followed Sharif Osman Hadi’s death is the very antithesis of this. Every death associated with this violence is a loss. But the glorification of those who participated in violence and destruction is deeply troubling.

Sharif Osman Hadi's death was the result of electoral rivalries among BNP, Jamaat (Jamaat-e-Islami, Bangladesh) and NCP (National Citizen Party) candidates over the Dhaka-8 constituency. Rather than conducting a credible investigation, the authorities allowed mobs to burn newspaper offices with journalists inside and attack diplomatic missions.

What concerns me most is the way these mobs sought to exact vengeance by attacking one of the fundamental pillars of our society that is freedom of expression. During our time in government, we encouraged freedom of expression. Journalists were free to write without fear of intimidation or reprisals. Political opposition was welcomed as a hallmark of a healthy and functioning democracy.

The glorification of this sort of violence by an unelected head of state who came to power by killing people, burning state property and creating panic across the country is no surprise.

India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar went to Khaleda Zia's last rites. How do you look at India's relationship with the BNP leadership?

India's gesture was one of diplomatic courtesy and respect for a former head of government. Khaleda Zia’s role in political life is undeniable and her contributions to the nation were significant. I extend my condolences to her family and to those who mourn her.

However, India's fundamental interests is unchanged. India wants a reliable partner in Bangladesh, one that can maintain stability, protect minorities, honour commitments and uphold regional cooperation. The present situation in which extremist mobs terrorise religious minorities, threaten journalists and attack diplomatic premises serves neither country.

The ties that bind our countries run deep and have been forged through decades of careful cooperation and mutual respect. I have faith that the natural partnership between our countries will one day be restored.

How will you restructure your party and what will be the role of the new generation inside your party wing?

The Awami League has never belonged to one family. It belongs to the tens of millions of Bangladeshis who believe in democracy, freedom and the values of 1971. Our party emerged from the struggle for independence and is rooted in every village and neighbourhood.

This crisis has shown us where renewal is needed. We need leaders who connect with every generation, who understand the challenges of the youth in cities and rural villages and who can handle the digital age while honouring our founding principles. The demand for fresh voices is justified, and we are listening.

The achievements of our government were never the accomplishments of any single individual. They belonged to our party workers and to the Bangladeshi people who placed their trust in us nine times. That collective strength is still there. Millions of Bangladeshis continue to place their trust in us and would vote for us again if we were allowed to participate in the upcoming elections.

But meaningful restructuring requires democratic conditions to exist. You cannot renew a political party while it is banned, while thousands of our supporters are arbitrarily detained and subject to torture and while membership itself is treated as a crime.

How did you spend the last one year? Did you connect with your party leaders? Do you think it gives extra strength to you?

I have watched from afar as everything we built has been systematically dismantled, including the economic progress, the religious harmony and the institutional stability. It has been painful to witness the suffering of our people, the persecution of our supporters and the attacks on minorities.

But I have also witnessed extraordinary courage. Despite facing day-to-day harassment, imprisonment and torture, Awami League supporters have refused to abandon their beliefs. Journalists have continued writing the truth about the realities of life in Bangladesh today despite attacks on their freedoms. Ordinary Bangladeshis have dared to speak out despite the risks.

Staying connected with our party and our people has been essential. The Awami League is not merely a political organisation; it represents the spirit of 1971, the dream of a secular, democratic and prosperous Bangladesh. That dream cannot be extinguished by persecution.

I am patient because I know that regimes built on fear and exclusion do not endure. Bangladesh belongs to its people, and eventually, they will reclaim it.