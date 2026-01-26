The Central Tibetan Administration of Tibetan government in-exile held an official ceremony on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day of India to express deep gratitude and to pay respect to the people and government of India.





The exiled leaders also slammed China and said that they have a strong spirit, so it's not going to be easy to wipe out Tibet from the world's map and China's bullying is not going to sustain.Many Tibetans in exile, including a few members of the Tibetan parliament in-exile and staff of the Tibetan government, gathered at Gyanki Park near the exile parliament here on Monday morning in the North Indian hill station Dof haramshala.Tharlam Dolma Changra, the officiating Sikyong president of the Tibetan government in exile, unfurled the Indian national flag.Speaking to the media, Tharlam Dolma said, "We would like to extend our greetings and good wishes to the people and governments of India... We also want to send a message to China that even after more than 60 years of illegal occupation of Tibet, we have a strong spirit and we stand very strongly. It's not easy for China to wipeout Tibet from the map..."Deputy speaker of the Tibetan parliament in-exile Dolma Tsering, also extended her greetings on the Republic Day of India. Speaking to ANI, she said, "Today is the 77th Republic Day of India and this has a great significance, not only to India but also to the struggling Tibetan cause. Because the theme of the 77th Republic Day is 150 years of Vandemataram so that means salute to your mother.""So, it signifies the struggle for Indian independence... for Chinese, I think the rule of the law is going to rule over the world and the bully of China is not going to sustain... we hope that the world will be more aware about the reality inside Tibet and the reality of the sufferings of Tibetan people and will stand up for humanity."