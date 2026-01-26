Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3010662https://zeenews.india.com/world/exiled-tibetan-leaders-greet-india-on-77th-republic-day-say-chinas-bullying-wont-last-3010662.html
NewsWorldExiled Tibetan leaders greet India on 77th Republic Day, say Chinas bullying wont last
TIBETAN EXILE

Exiled Tibetan leaders greet India on 77th Republic Day, say China's bullying won't last

The Central Tibetan Administration of Tibetan government in-exile held an official ceremony on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day of India to express deep gratitude and to pay respect to the people and government of India.

|Last Updated: Jan 26, 2026, 08:57 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Exiled Tibetan leaders greet India on 77th Republic Day, say China's bullying won't lastThe Central Tibetan Administration of Tibetan government in-exile held an official ceremony on the occasion of 77th Republic Day (Photo: ANI)

The Central Tibetan Administration of Tibetan government in-exile held an official ceremony on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day of India to express deep gratitude and to pay respect to the people and government of India.
 

The exiled leaders also slammed China and said that they have a strong spirit, so it's not going to be easy to wipe out Tibet from the world's map and China's bullying is not going to sustain.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
Many Tibetans in exile, including a few members of the Tibetan parliament in-exile and staff of the Tibetan government, gathered at Gyanki Park near the exile parliament here on Monday morning in the North Indian hill station Dof haramshala.
 
Tharlam Dolma Changra, the officiating Sikyong president of the Tibetan government in exile, unfurled the Indian national flag.
 
Speaking to the media, Tharlam Dolma said, "We would like to extend our greetings and good wishes to the people and governments of India... We also want to send a message to China that even after more than 60 years of illegal occupation of Tibet, we have a strong spirit and we stand very strongly. It's not easy for China to wipeout Tibet from the map..."
 
Deputy speaker of the Tibetan parliament in-exile Dolma Tsering, also extended her greetings on the Republic Day of India. Speaking to ANI, she said, "Today is the 77th Republic Day of India and this has a great significance, not only to India but also to the struggling Tibetan cause. Because the theme of the 77th Republic Day is 150 years of Vandemataram so that means salute to your mother."
 
"So, it signifies the struggle for Indian independence... for Chinese, I think the rule of the law is going to rule over the world and the bully of China is not going to sustain... we hope that the world will be more aware about the reality inside Tibet and the reality of the sufferings of Tibetan people and will stand up for humanity." 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Republic Day 2026
J-K: Terrorist's father hoists tricolor on Republic Day amid calls for peace
India-EU Summit news
What is CBAM and why it may dominate India-EU FTA agenda?
sudden hunger
Most-Ordered Foods When Hunger Strikes Suddenly
Technology
Motorola Signature Vs Samsung S25 Ultra: Which phone worth buying in 2026?
agniveervayu intake 01 2027
IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2027: Registration at iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in
Patna road accident
Speeding SUV kills one in Patna, leaves two injured
India EU Free Trade Agreement
'Very close': EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic on signing of India-EU FTA
evening momos
Evening Cravings That Always End With Momos
China Xi Jinping
'Dragon and elephant dance together': Xi Jinping greets India on Republic Day
late-night noodles
Noodles at Night Just Hit Different