Explained: After Operation Sindoor losses, how Pakistan is changing air doctrine to counter India’s S‑400

New Delhi: The three-day aerial clashes during Operation Sindoor in May last year have prompted the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to reassess its approach to air combat. Islamabad has begun moving away from traditional fighter‑to‑fighter missions. The strategy now relies on using asymmetric tactics, electronic warfare and drone operations to operate around India’s S‑400 Triumf air defence system.

This follows reports that Pakistan lost multiple fighter aircraft and important airborne early-warning platform during the confrontation. Pakistani officials publicly rejected claims of heavy losses. But subsequent deployments and procurement decisions suggest that the military leadership in Islamabad have taken the threat posed by India’s long‑range air defence far more seriously.

Rather than trying to match India jet‑for‑jet, Pakistan now seems intent on surviving the shield.

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Moving back to stay safe

One of the first visible changes has been the relocation of Pakistan’s most valuable airborne assets. Refuelling tankers and airborne early‑warning aircraft have been moved further inland, away from areas that fall within the engagement envelope of India’s S‑400 systems.

Military airfields such as Pasni Airfield and Jacobabad Airbase have emerged as deeper staging locations for these high‑value platforms. The idea is to keep critical surveillance and support aircraft out of harm’s way.

The adjustment comes with operational trade‑offs. Aircraft operating from deeper inland spend less time near the frontline. Command and control communications take longer. Real‑time battlefield awareness becomes harder to maintain.

To compensate, Pakistan is working to upgrade its airborne surveillance capabilities, particularly the Saab 2000 Erieye fleet. Efforts are now on developing secure data links that let rear‑based aircraft send targeting information to forward‑deployed drones and fighter jets without putting themselves at risk from long‑range missiles. This “rear‑tier” concept points to a cautious approach based on the realities of long-range air defence.

Betting on Chinese stealth

Pakistan is also looking toward stealth technology as a longer‑term answer. Islamabad is pursuing the Shenyang FC‑31, also known as the J‑31 Gyrfalcon, from China.

The aircraft features radar-absorbing materials and a low-observable airframe that could reduce detection distances against systems like the S‑400. In theory, stealth aircraft would allow Pakistan to approach defended airspace with a lower risk of early detection.

The challenge is the timeline. Integrating fifth‑generation fighters requires new training pipelines, maintenance ecosystems and network‑centric warfare capabilities. Implementing these changes usually takes years, not months.

Stealth is still part of Pakistan’s long game rather than an immediate tactical fix.

Electronic warfare takes centre stage

While stealth development moves slowly, Pakistan is pursuing a faster workaround through electronic warfare. It is working with Turkey.

Attention has turned to the HAVA SOJ programme. The concept involves modifying aircraft such as the Bombardier Global 6000 with advanced jamming equipment supplied by Aselsan.

The objective is to generate electronic interference that disrupts radar networks, creating temporary gaps in detection coverage. Strike aircraft could then exploit these windows to penetrate defended airspace.

But the approach has technical challenges. The S‑400 is designed with multi‑band tracking and anti‑jamming features. That means isolated electronic attacks may not produce meaningful results. Effective disruption would require synchronized and high‑power jamming combined with other tactics.

Pakistan’s military planners appear aware of this complexity, which explains the simultaneous push toward drones and stand‑off weapons.

Drone swarms replace risky jet missions

The most visible change in Pakistan’s doctrine is the growing reliance on unmanned aerial systems. Rather than risking expensive fighter jets, Islamabad is expanding its drone fleet using domestic programmes and imports from China and Turkey.

Recent acquisitions include the high‑altitude Bayraktar Akinci and the widely deployed Bayraktar TB2. These platforms can carry surveillance equipment, electronic warfare payloads and precision munitions.

The emerging strategy revolves around numbers and persistence. Large numbers of drones could saturate radar networks, forcing defenders to track multiple targets simultaneously. Low‑cost UAVs may compel air defence units to expend expensive interceptor missiles. Drone waves could also provoke radar activation, revealing air defence locations for follow‑up strikes.

The emphasis on swarming tactics is based on lessons learned from ongoing wars between US-Israel alliance and Iran and Russia and Ukraine where drones changed battlefield dynamics.

High‑speed weapons to shrink reaction time

Pakistan is also investing in high‑speed stand‑off weapons to further complicate air defence calculations. Among them is the CM‑400AKG, which follows a quasi‑ballistic trajectory at extreme speeds.

Launched from high altitude, these weapons reduce reaction windows for air defence crews and create pressure on response timelines.

Such capabilities, along with drones and electronic warfare, form a layered approach meant to test even advanced missile defence systems.

A new reality after Operation Sindoor

Despite these adjustments, Pakistan’s evolving doctrine faces structural challenges. Defeating an integrated air defence system requires coordination across stealth, cyber operations, drones, electronic warfare and stand‑off weapons.

The post‑Operation Sindoor environment appears to have changed expectations in Islamabad. Instead of aiming for outright air superiority, Pakistan is now concentrating on survivability and selective penetration.

The country’s strategy now leans on distance, deception and unmanned swarms. The objective has changed. Rather than dominating the skies, the emphasis is on finding ways to operate within them.