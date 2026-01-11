Explained | As Trump Flags China Threat, Why Taiwan Matters To US - Strategic, Economic, And Security Stakes

As tensions across the Taiwan Strait continue to rise, US President Donald Trump has once again drawn attention to the possibility of China moving against Taiwan, underscoring why the self-governed island remains a central concern for Washington’s foreign and security policy.

In an interview with The New York Times earlier this week, Trump described Taiwan as “a source of pride” for Chinese President Xi Jinping, while acknowledging Beijing’s long-standing claim over the island. Referring to the prospect of military action, Trump said, “He considers it to be a part of China, and that’s up to him what he’s going to be doing. But I’ve expressed to him that I would be very unhappy if he did that, and I don’t think he’ll do that. I hope he doesn’t do that.”

China’s claims over Taiwan have grown more assertive in recent years, accompanied by repeated military signalling. In late December 2025, Beijing carried out large-scale military drills around the island. Chinese state media linked the exercises to strengthening ties between Taiwan and the United States, including Washington’s recent approval of $11 billion in weapons sales to Taipei.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Similar drills were held in 2022 after Nancy Pelosi, then Speaker of the US House of Representatives, visited Taiwan, a move China condemned as interference in its internal affairs. These flashpoints reflect a dispute rooted deep in 20th-century history.

How US-Taiwan Ties Took Shape

The origins of the US-Taiwan relationship lie in the aftermath of the Chinese civil war. In 1949, Communist forces took control of mainland China, while the defeated Nationalist government retreated to Taiwan, establishing a separate administration. Both sides claimed to represent China.

For decades during the Cold War, Washington recognised Taiwan, officially the Republic of China, as the legitimate government of China, viewing it as a strategic counterweight to communism in Asia. This position began to shift under President Richard Nixon, who sought to open relations with Beijing to gain leverage over the Soviet Union following the Sino-Soviet split.

Nixon’s landmark 1972 visit to China marked a turning point, unsettling Taiwan, which had relied heavily on US backing. The rapprochement was preceded by years of quiet diplomacy. In 1971, US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger made a secret visit to Beijing, where Chinese leaders signalled their willingness to engage. Pakistan, along with Romania and Poland, helped facilitate contacts.

According to official records, Kissinger told Premier Zhou Enlai that the talks were historic and assured him that Washington was not pushing for “Two Chinas” or “One China, One Taiwan”. When Zhou asked about Taiwan’s independence movement, Kissinger replied, “The Taiwanese? We would not support this.”

In his memoir The White House Years, Kissinger later described the stark choice facing Washington: “We were in a position where we had to decide which was more important: the 17 million people on Taiwan or the 800 million on the mainland.”

China, too, was recalibrating its global outlook as it prepared for economic reforms that would begin in 1979, making engagement with the West increasingly important.

The Three Communiqués And Strategic Ambiguity

US–China relations were formalised through three key joint communiqués. The 1972 Shanghai Communiqué saw Washington acknowledge Beijing’s position that Taiwan is part of China. In 1979, under President Jimmy Carter, the US formally recognised the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal government of China, cutting diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

A third communiqué in 1982 reaffirmed the US commitment to the “One China” policy and included a pledge to gradually reduce arms sales to Taiwan, provided the island’s future was resolved peacefully. At the same time, President Ronald Reagan issued the “Six Assurances” to Taiwan, signalling continued US support despite the absence of formal diplomatic relations.

A key divide remains over interpretation. China treats the communiqués as binding commitments, while the US sees them as policy statements. Beijing insists on the “One China Principle," whereas Washington deliberately uses the term “One China Policy," acknowledging China’s claim without explicitly endorsing it. This careful wording allows the US to maintain “strategic ambiguity” over whether it would militarily defend Taiwan.

Why Taiwan Is Vital To The US

Taiwan’s importance to Washington rests on strategic, geopolitical and economic foundations.

Geopolitically, the island sits along the Taiwan Strait, one of the world’s busiest shipping routes. The US State Department estimates that around 20% of global maritime trade passes through the strait. Bloomberg Intelligence reports that nearly half of the world’s container ships use the route, carrying goods worth about $2.45 trillion. Chinese control over Taiwan would give Beijing the ability to disrupt or block this trade.

Control of Taiwan would also expand China’s Exclusive Economic Zone, strengthening its grip over surrounding seas and key sea lanes.

From a security perspective, Taiwan lies at the heart of the “first island chain”, a line of US allies including South Korea, Japan and the Philippines. Originally devised during the Cold War, the concept now underpins efforts to counter China’s growing influence in the western Pacific.

Economically, Taiwan is indispensable to the global technology supply chain. The island produces about 68% of the world’s semiconductors, which are critical for industries ranging from defence and automobiles to consumer electronics. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) leads a cluster of major foundries that dominate advanced chip production.

According to the Council on Foreign Relations, four of the world’s largest semiconductor foundries are based in Taiwan. Any disruption would ripple through the global economy. Bloomberg economists estimate that a war over Taiwan could cost $10 trillion, nearly 10% of global GDP, eclipsing the economic damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under President Xi, the likelihood of military action has increased, but uncertainty remains over how the US would respond. With Trump’s unpredictable approach to foreign policy, questions persist over how far Washington would go to defend a long-standing, but diplomatically complex, partner.