Explained | Can Europe’s Trade ‘Bazooka’ Stop Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats?

When a handful of European countries quietly sent a few dozen soldiers to Greenland, the gesture was meant to be careful and symbolic. Support Denmark, signal unity, but do nothing that might provoke the White House at a time when Ukraine still depends on US backing. Instead, the move appears to have had the opposite effect. Donald Trump has seized on it as a chance to bully allies, revive tariff threats and push his extraordinary demand to buy Greenland.

What was intended as a restraint now looks like weakness.

A show of force that invited punishment

Over the weekend, Trump raised the stakes over the Arctic island, revelling in confrontation with US allies. He threatened a 10 per cent tariff from February on imports from countries that sent troops to Greenland: France, Germany, Sweden, Finland, the Netherlands and Denmark, as well as non-EU states Britain and Norway. By June, the duty would rise to 25 per cent and stay there until a deal is struck for the US to acquire Greenland.

The move echoes last year’s bruising EU-US trade deal, when Brussels accepted a 15 per cent tariff on transatlantic exports. That agreement was sold as a necessary compromise. Now, barely months later, it is being rewritten at Washington’s whim.

The economic risk is serious. Bloomberg Economics estimates that tariffs of this scale could cut US exports from the affected countries by as much as 50 per cent. Germany, Sweden and Denmark are especially exposed. For trade-dependent economies built on rules and predictability, the message is stark: goodwill offers little protection.

Why backing down again would be worse

Another quiet climbdown by Europe would carry a high cost. This is not a trade dispute born of technical differences; it is economic pressure driven by a president who recently said the only limit on his global power was “(his) own mind”. If the US can impose tariffs to force territorial concessions from allies, there is no obvious endpoint.

At some stage, Europe must decide whether the price of alliance is permanent submission to worse trade terms than even China faces. If last year’s deal can be torn up so easily, what is it really worth?

Germany’s apparent decision to send its small contingent home may suggest the crisis is over. It is not. If the levies come into force, European leaders will need to respond with more than protests.

The tools Europe has been reluctant to use

The first step would be political. The European Parliament has already threatened to delay or block approval of last year’s trade agreement, which Trump’s administration hailed as giving the US “unprecedented levels of market access”. That deal has not stopped Washington from pressing Brussels to go easy on Silicon Valley and Seattle firms over regulation and competition law.

More significantly, the EU has a powerful but untested weapon: the Anti-Coercion Instrument. Designed specifically to counter tariff blackmail, it allows retaliation well beyond customs duties. In theory, it could restrict market access for giants such as Google’s owner, Alphabet, a far bigger threat than higher taxes on niche American exports like Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

French President Emmanuel Macron supports using the instrument and has been backed by Germany’s engineering lobby, the VDMA. “Europe must not allow itself to be blackmailed,” its president said over the weekend.

Security, NATO and an uncomfortable truth

Behind the trade fight lies a deeper question: can Europe guarantee its own security without the US? Last year, the answer was clearly no. Ukraine, above all, still depends on American support, and that reality helped push the EU into accepting the 15 per cent tariff.

But the rapid unravelling of that deal, and Trump’s renewed threats over Greenland, cast doubt on confident claims that Nato is “back” and stronger than ever under what he once jokingly called “Daddy” Trump. Denmark has warned that a forced takeover of Greenland would end the alliance “as we know it”.

Macron once spoke of Nato’s “brain death”. Trump’s latest demands go further, edging towards something closer to enforced obedience, less alliance, more hierarchy. If Europe wants to avoid that future, rearmament and strategic independence become urgent, not theoretical.

A divided continent, a determined White House

Unity will be fragile. Poland and Italy are not on the tariff list and may push for de-escalation. Trump’s allies in Europe will exploit the splits. Britain, under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, is likely to look for its own exemptions.

No one in Europe is under illusions. If the White House is determined to take Greenland, even in the face of opposition from Congress, the EU, Nato, the vast majority of Greenlanders and much of the US public, it probably can. Steve Bannon, a former Trump adviser, recently described the Arctic as “the Great Game of the 21st century”.

The moment that may change everything

Yet alliances rest on more than fear. If being a US ally now means trade punishment, regulatory pressure and technological subservience, rather than the mutual support once offered during the Cold War, the calculation shifts. Canada, despite sharing a 5,525-mile border with the US, is already edging closer to China.

What once sounded like satire now feels uncomfortably real. Europe has spent years behaving like a nervous mouse, hoping not to be noticed. Trump’s aggression over Greenland may be the moment when that strategy finally collapses. If so, Europe will need to act less like prey and more like a power prepared to defend itself.