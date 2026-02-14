EXPLAINED | Friends or foes? What would Tarique Rahman's govt in Bangladesh mean for Pakistan

Bangladesh held its general elections on February 12, 2026, with the results announced on Friday, marking a significant shift in the political landscape of the neighbouring country. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Tarique Rahman, secured a landslide victory, winning well over the 151 seats required to form a government in the 300-member Parliament. With this decisive mandate, Rahman is set to become the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

The Jamaat-e-Islami alliance emerged as the principal opposition, and the outcome of the election has drawn reactions from political circles both within the country and internationally.

Bangladesh–Pakistan ties

With Tarique Rahman poised to lead the government, attention is now turning to the future of Bangladesh-Pakistan relations.

During Muhammad Yunus’s tenure as head of the interim government, ties between Dhaka and Islamabad showed improvement. But whether the BNP government will maintain that trajectory or recalibrate the relationship is significant to understand.

Economic cooperation

Dr. Aparaajita Pandey, Assistant Professor at Amity Institute of Defence and Strategic Studies, Amity University, said there is potential for renewed economic cooperation under the new government.

“I feel there is potential for this, mostly because it is going to be a new government in Bangladesh and they will want to recover or try and reconstruct their economy,” she said.

“Pakistan and Bangladesh, it would be a cautious sort of beginning to things, but no way is any of the countries shunning each other out. So, yes, there is a potential for economic growth through trade,” she noted.

Tarique Rahman's foreign policy

On whether Rahman would recalibrate ties with Pakistan, Pandey suggested a gradual shift rather than a dramatic departure from the interim government’s approach.

“I think Tarique Rahman would try to do something new. He would recalibrate a little bit, mostly because he would want to show that he is somebody who is new and has more energy and has his thoughts of his own,” she said. “As a new leader, it is very important to show your people.”

However, she added that any change would likely be gradual.

“It would again be a very slow, gradual shift away from the previous government’s trajectory, mostly because they will need to figure out what their relationship with Pakistan can look like. They don’t know how much Pakistan would favour them, and how bigger countries like the US or China would react. So, they have a lot of dynamics to take care of.”

South Asian geopolitics

While the BNP may not drastically alter the overall dynamic with Pakistan, Bangladesh will also need to prioritise strengthening its relationship with India, given the broader regional context.

Foreign policy is expected to be a key priority for Rahman. Domestically, however, the BNP faces significant challenges, including restoring stability in violence-affected regions and ensuring protection and support for minority communities.

When asked, how might improved Bangladesh-Pakistan ties affect regional security dynamics in South Asia, Pandey replied, "I feel like South Asian political, military dynamics are going to become more difficult to deal with, more tense. There's going to be a lot of stress on South Asia, and India will have to be careful because after such violence and such stress and such, you know, lack of trust, it leaks in through borders."

India–Bangladesh ties

On Saturday, the BNP expressed appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s congratulatory message following the party’s sweeping electoral victory.

While relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan are bilateral matters, the international community is closely observing developments. Rahman’s policy choices could directly or indirectly influence the geopolitical balance in South Asia, making the direction of Dhaka’s foreign relations a matter of regional significance.