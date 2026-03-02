Explained: How Israel executes strikes with deadly precision every time

New Delhi: Israel’s surgical strike system is considered among the most accurate in the world because it integrates intelligence, advanced technology and meticulous planning. The Mossad and the IDF’s military intelligence units spent years gathering information inside hostile territories. Agents were deployed, weapon caches were identified and real-time surveillance was set up. The system does not rely solely on air strikes. It operates in coordination across land, air and cyber domains.

The level of precision allows Israel to target small objectives without causing unnecessary damage. Recent operations in Iran demonstrated that months of intelligence gathering combined with real-time data allowed strikes to hit targets with such precision that adversaries had no chance to respond. Israel’s success is the result of perfect coordination between intelligence, technology and special forces.

How US and Israel executed the strike

The strike on Khamenei involved months of joint planning between the United States and Israel. Intelligence was gathered to identify when the Iranian leadership would convene in a single meeting, creating a target-of-opportunity scenario. Taking advantage of daylight while avoiding peak alert periods in Iran’s air defenses, the strike was executed at 8:15 am.

The United States deployed Tomahawk cruise missiles and low-cost kamikaze drones, while Israel used F-35 stealth fighters and GBU-28 bunker-buster bombs. In total, over 200 combat aircraft targeted more than 500 strategic locations. The precision was possible due to real-time intelligence confirming the exact time and location of the meeting.

Technology behind the operation

Both nations relied on cutting-edge technology. The F-35I Adir stealth fighter penetrates enemy radar undetected. Precision-guided munitions like the SPICE and the JDAM maintain guidance even if GPS signals are jammed, using image-based navigation instead.

Tomahawk missiles are capable of low-altitude flight to evade radar and strike distant targets. AI-powered systems, such as the US ‘Gospel’ and ‘Lavender’ rapidly analyse thousands of potential targets. Satellites, drones and signal intercepts supply continuous real-time updates.

To target Khamenei, precision bombs and cruise missiles were used. Reports claim that 30 bombs, including GBU-28 laser-guided penetrators, struck the complex. These bombs are capable of breaching fortified buildings and underground rooms. US Kamikaze drones provided support by overwhelming air defenses.

Months of intelligence revealed the timing of the meeting, while satellites, drones and human intelligence confirmed the precise location.

Duration and planning

The entire operation involved months of planning. The strike itself was executed in minutes, once intelligence confirmed the target’s presence. At 8:15 am, the coordinated strike began. Thousands of hours of surveillance and signal interception went into preparation. The operation’s speed and accuracy ensured the target was neutralised efficiently.

Coordination across ground, air and space

On the ground, Mossad agents infiltrated Iran to plant drones, precision missiles and explosive systems, all remotely activated. Special forces and local operatives provided real-time intelligence.

In the air, F-35 and F-15I jets used stealth technology to deliver SPICE, JDAM and GBU-28 bombs. Kamikaze and long-range drones performed surveillance and strikes in synchronisation.

From space, Israel’s Ofek series satellites provided high-resolution imagery for day-and-night monitoring and bomb damage assessment. US satellites supplemented these capabilities, delivering real-time location data for precise planning.

The coordination between all three levels ensures every operation is synchronised. Ground agents provided locations, satellites supplied imagery, drones confirmed targets and aircraft executed the strike.

AI systems analysed the data, creating a multi-domain operation that seamlessly integrates land, air and space. This perfect coordination allowed Israel and the United States to carry out surgical strikes with extraordinary precision against a heavily defended target.