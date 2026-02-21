EXPLAINED | How Nepal's March 5 polls reshape India's neighbouring stability

One of India’s closest neighbours, Nepal, is set for parliamentary elections on March 5, 2026, ignited by last year's fiery Gen Z protests, which threaten to redefine stability across India's 1,800 km porous border, where millions cross freely for trade, work, and family ties.

For New Delhi, sharing deep economic links like $10 billion annual trade and 70% of Nepal's hydropower exports, any post-poll chaos risks refugee surges into Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, disrupted power supplies, and amplified Chinese influence, turning a youth-driven reset into a strategic vulnerability or bolstered buffer.

Gen-Z vs The Old Order

In September 2025, Nepal's youth, frustrated by elite ‘nepo kids,’ unemployment, corruption, and a social media ban, stormed parliament, sparking clashes that killed many.

Their demands rang clear: immediate parliament dissolution, mass resignations of corrupt leaders, tough anti-corruption laws, job creation programs, and restored digital freedoms.

This fury forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's coalition to collapse, leading to parliament's dissolution on October 6, 2025.

Sushila Karki, appointed interim PM outside normal protocols, stabilized the ship, finalized voter rolls for 18.9 million eligible citizens, and set the March 5 polls under a mixed system: 165 first-past-the-post seats and 110 proportional representation slots.

Gen-Z demographic, representing over half of new voter registrations, seeks fulfillment of protest pledges: a directly elected executive, voting rights for Nepali diaspora abroad, citizen-led anti-corruption probes, and economic policies like reopening industries, tourism revival, and job creation to tackle 20% youth unemployment.

They demand transparency, ending "nepo kids" elite capture, and digital freedoms after the social media ban that ignited their fury, no more platform restrictions on TikTok, YouTube, or Discord coordination.

Leaders like Miraj Dhungana and Sudan Gurung emphasize "fresh ideas" and good governance, refusing to contest unless "bottom-line" conditions like these are met. Celebrities and influencers amplify calls for thoughtful voting to avoid past instability, according to the Kathmandu Post.

Gen Z influence is booming with over 675,000 youth registered to vote after the protests, fueling 123 parties with one-third new, like Gen Z groups led by Kishori Karki, the highest since 2006.

Nepali Congress woos them with 40% youth quotas in leadership, UML ramps up outreach too.

What Does Nepal's Election hold for New Delhi?

Nepal's March 5 general election holds high stakes for New Delhi, primarily through border stability, economic ties, and countering China's influence.

India seeks a credible poll outcome to end Nepal's post-protest limbo under interim PM Sushila Karki, preventing chaos along the 1,800 km open border.

Past unrest spiked refugees into Bihar and Uttar Pradesh; a stable government ensures Terai calm, Gurkha recruitment continuity, and curbs extremism risks.

New Delhi backed Karki's timeline via NSA Ajit Doval's talks with leaders like Prachanda, emphasising elections as key to political transition.

A stable post-poll government in Kathmandu could fast-track hydropower plants and roads, spurring shared growth beyond Oli's delays.

The election could reshape regional stability by either consolidating a credible government post-Gen Z protests or prolonging political uncertainty, influencing South Asia's security, economy, and power dynamics.

