EXPLAINED | Is Trump’s Ego Helping China Cement Its Role In A Shifting Global Order?

SCO Summit 2025: In a striking show of both force and diplomacy, China’s recent military parade at Tiananmen Square sent a clear message: Beijing is no longer content with regional influence; it now seeks a central role in shaping global affairs.

With Xi Jinping flanked by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the event was more than a display of military hardware. It symbolised a new strategic alignment, a direct challenge to Western dominance and a bold statement of multipolar ambition.

Though the parade featured cutting-edge drones, missile systems, and precision formations, the true message lay in the optics and diplomacy: China is coordinating power on multiple fronts, and it wants the world to notice.

Diplomacy On Display: The Shanghai Summit

This display of unity continued at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit held in Tianjin. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence alongside Chinese and Russian leaders added weight to the event. The carefully staged handshakes and joint declarations suggested a shared vision for a world less dependent on American-led institutions.

Xi Jinping’s speeches during these events further reinforced China’s position. Calling for “peace and cooperation,” he cast China as a steady global actor, contrasting Beijing’s stability with what he described as the erratic nature of recent American leadership. “Mankind faces the choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation,” he said, a clear effort to frame China as a responsible global power rather than a disruptor.

America’s Retreat Creates Openings

The timing of these moves was no accident. Under the banner of “America First,” Washington’s policies, including widespread tariffs and strained relations with traditional allies, have created opportunities for China to present itself as a more dependable partner. While the US imposed sanctions and questioned old alliances, China offered trade, investment, and the image of diplomatic openness.

India’s participation stood out in this shifting geopolitical scene. Despite harsh words from American officials, with Trade Advisor Peter Navarro calling India “a laundromat for the Kremlin”, Prime Minister Modi continued to pursue strategic autonomy. By engaging with both East and West, India signalled its refusal to be drawn into rigid alliance blocks, a stance increasingly echoed across the Global South.

Western criticism also revealed inconsistencies. While India was criticised for buying Russian oil, nations like Pakistan, deeply tied to China through military and infrastructure partnerships, faced little scrutiny. This selective response highlighted a growing disconnect in Western foreign policy.

For China, these events marked a successful display of what analysts call “comprehensive national power”, a blend of military strength, economic influence, and diplomatic reach. Unlike America’s traditional focus on hard power, China demonstrated its ability to operate across multiple fronts at once.

But the implications go beyond symbolic displays. Beijing’s actions suggest a clear intent to reshape global governance, offering new frameworks to countries dissatisfied with the current Western-led order. This message has found particular resonance in the Global South, where many nations are eager for alternatives.

As the echoes of the Tiananmen parade fade, one thing is clear --- the global power structure is changing. The days of uncontested American dominance are slipping into the past. China, with its mix of long-term strategy and bold diplomacy, is helping to write the rules of a new multipolar world, one where influence is shared, not dictated.