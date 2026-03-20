Explained | Netanyahu’s high-stakes gamble: How Iran war could reshape Israel’s politics

Benjamin Netanyahu has achieved what previous Israeli leaders could not --- persuading the United States to join Israel in sustained strikes against Iran, a country long cast by him as the region’s greatest threat. The toll has been severe. More than 1,400 people have died in Iran, while Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed around 1,000. Additional casualties have been reported across neighbouring countries as the conflict spills beyond borders. The shockwaves are being felt worldwide, with oil prices soaring and fears of shortages and rationing looming large.

In the United States, the war has sparked unusual opposition. Democrat lawmakers have voiced strong criticism, while figures from Donald Trump’s traditional support base, including media personality Tucker Carlson and podcast host Joe Rogan, have broken ranks. There is no consensus on how the war might end, nor on repairing the diplomatic rift it has created with Europe and other allies.

For Netanyahu, however, these domestic and international tremors may pale compared to the strategic and political gains he perceives.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Iranian threat and regional power

Netanyahu has long portrayed Iran as an existential threat to Israel and the world, famously presenting posters at the United Nations warning that Tehran was close to a nuclear weapon. Until recently, Israel had struggled to secure decisive US support in any confrontation with Iran, until Trump’s administration agreed to fully join the current campaign from the start.

Even if the Iranian government survives, it has been weakened, and its regional allies, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Assad regime in Syria, have suffered heavy losses. Netanyahu can now present Israel as the dominant regional power, free from immediate threats.

Legal troubles and calls for a pardon

At home, Netanyahu is entangled in three corruption trials dating back to 2019, facing up to ten years in prison if convicted. The legal proceedings have been repeatedly delayed, often coinciding with major security developments.

Earlier this month, he renewed calls for a presidential pardon from Isaac Herzog, echoing an earlier appeal by Donald Trump. In his first press conference since the war began, 12 days in, Netanyahu dismissed the trials as an “absurd circus” and pressed for a resolution, “He (Herzog) needs to give the State of Israel the time, and me the time, to do what is necessary, not only to defeat our enemies but also to create tremendous opportunities for peace, prosperity and alliances in our region. Tremendous things lie ahead, and I am working on them right now. I would like to be completely unencumbered.”

The Ministry of Justice, however, stated that a pardon would be inappropriate while the trial is ongoing.

Pushing judicial reforms amid war

Netanyahu’s plans to overhaul Israel’s judiciary, which critics say would weaken democratic checks on government power, have been contentious for years. Protests erupted in early 2023, calling the reforms a “coup,” but they waned after the October 7 attack and the escalation in Gaza.

In mid-March, his coalition revived controversial legislation, proposing to split the attorney general’s powers, expand government influence over media, and create a politically appointed panel to probe pre-October 7 failures. Opposition leader Yair Lapid criticised the timing, “While the entire country is standing together, the coalition is promoting its extremist agenda and stealing money for political purposes.”

Escalating violence against Palestinians

Violence against Palestinians has intensified across the West Bank, while Gaza remains under severe wartime restrictions. Since the Iran conflict began, at least 11 Palestinians have died in the West Bank, including members of the Bani Odeh family, a mother, father, and two children, shot while travelling in Tammun on 15 March.

Despite repeated calls from the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United Nations for Israel to ease restrictions and allow aid into Gaza, global focus on Iran has reduced pressure on Israel to comply. UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini warned that disproportionate military action carried out with impunity risks becoming normalised.

Elections and political survival

Netanyahu’s political future had been uncertain. Before the Iran war, polls showed him in a virtual dead heat with former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. Recent surveys, however, suggest rising confidence in his leadership during wartime, increasing from 60% to 62%.

With widespread public support for the war, some government ministers and analysts speculate that Netanyahu may call early elections later this year, hoping his image as a decisive wartime leader will secure another term.