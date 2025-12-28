Explained: Somaliland Gains First Recognition From Israel — Where Does Trump Stand?

Somaliland Recognition: Israel on Friday formally recognised Somaliland as an independent country. Responding to the move, Somalia issued sharp criticism of Israel's decision and also demanded that the move be reversed, describing it as an act of "aggression that will never be tolerated."

With this decision, Israel became the first nation to do so more than 30 years after the territory broke away from Somalia. Jerusalem's move has drawn criticism from African and Arab nations.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is set to convene an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss Israel's decision to formally recognise Somaliland.

The declaration of mutual recognition was signed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar on behalf of Israel, and by Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi for Somaliland.

Speaking to President Abdullahi over the phone, Netanyahu described the moment as historic. He said the recognition aligns with Israel's broader regional outreach. He noted that the declaration "is in the spirit of the Abraham Accords, signed at the initiative of US President Donald Trump."

Quoting Times of Israel, ANI stated that the Abraham Accords, brokered in 2020, led to Israel establishing diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain, with Morocco and other countries joining later.

Somaliland has said it aspires to join the Abraham Accords framework.

What Is Trump's Stand On Somaliland?

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu described the recognition as being in the spirit of the Abraham Accords and said he would advocate for Somaliland during his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Trump has distanced himself from the move; he told The New York Post that he would not follow Israel's decision.

According to ANI, the US President's remarks marked a shift from earlier comments suggesting his administration was working on the Somaliland issue.

The US has also recently voiced frustration with Somalia at the UN, citing security concerns.

Where Is Somaliland?

The breakaway region is located in a strategically important part of the Horn of Africa, along the Red Sea corridor.

Somaliland briefly gained independence in 1960 and was recognised by Israel and 35 other countries at the time before voluntarily uniting with Somalia.

In 1991, the nation declared separation again after Somalia collapsed into civil war. Since then, Somaliland has functioned largely as a separate state, with its own government, currency and security forces.

ANI reported that Somaliland has also seen relatively stable governance and peaceful democratic transitions, this is in contrast to the prolonged instability in Somalia.

Notably, while no other country has formally recognised Somaliland so far, several nations, including the UK, Turkey, the UAE, Denmark, and Taiwan, have maintained informal diplomatic ties with Somaliland.

(with ANI inputs)