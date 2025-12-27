Explained | Thailand–Cambodia Ceasefire: What Sparked Dispute Between The Two Nations?

Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire: Thailand and Cambodia have agreed on a cessation of hostilities as the Thai Defence Minister Natthapon Nakpanich and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Tea Seiha on Saturday signed a ceasefire agreement at a border checkpoint in Chanthaburi Province, Thailand. This is the second ceasefire agreement of the year between the two countries.

Ceasefire talks between the two nations began at around 9:40 am (local time) on Saturday at the border checkpoint.

Earlier, the Cambodian Ministry of Defence informed that it reached a consensus with Thailand on the content of the draft Joint Statement of the third Special Cambodia-Thailand General Border Committee meeting on Friday night, with the participation of ASEAN observers, IANS reported, citing Xinhua news agency.

The violence reportedly intensified on December 8-9. This came after a July ceasefire collapsed as Thailand deployed fighter jets and artillery strikes, and Cambodia responded with rocket fire.

The contested sections of the Thailand–Cambodia border witnessed clashes.

The border region between Thailand and Cambodia is home to several ancient Khmer temples, many of them located close to the frontier. Meanwhile, the control of nearby elevated terrain has long been disputed, and these zones have once again witnessed troop movements, shelling, and aerial missions during the latest round of fighting.

However, the roots of this dispute go back to the early 1900s, when boundary lines were established under French colonial administration in Cambodia.

According to IANS, Thailand has maintained that some of the maps produced at the time inaccurately defined the border and failed to follow natural watershed boundaries referenced in earlier agreements.

Notably, a significant contention is the Preah Vihear temple. In 1962, the International Court of Justice ruled that sovereignty over the temple rests with Cambodia. However, the judgment did not clearly define ownership of the surrounding land, leaving space for differing interpretations by both sides.

Tensions initially rose in May following a confrontation near the Emerald Triangle, where Thailand, Cambodia, and Laos converge, which resulted in the death of a Cambodian soldier.

The situation worsened in July, as both sides exchanged artillery fire and deployed heavy weapons at multiple border locations, forcing large-scale civilian evacuations.

Although a ceasefire declared later in July brought a brief period of calm, isolated incidents persisted.

However, the exchange of fire in December led to further military casualties. It was confirmed by the officials that soldiers were killed and several others were wounded during the clashes.

