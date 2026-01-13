Advertisement
NewsWorldExplained: The Century-Long Feud Between The US And Cuba
US-CUBA RELATIONS HISTORY

Explained: The Century-Long Feud Between The US And Cuba

The tension between the United States and Cuba began decades ago. Experts said that US policy has focussed on the Western Hemisphere. Cuba maintained strong ties with Russia and China. Washington viewed these links as unacceptable.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2026, 06:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Representative image (Reuters)

US-Cuba Conflict: After Venezuela, US President Donald Trump has turned his attention to Cuba. He warned Havana to comply with American expectations or face consequences. He described the country’s long reliance on Venezuelan oil and funding.

Cuba provided security services to Venezuela’s former leaders. The support ended with the recent US actions in Caracas. Many Cubans present during the operation were reportedly killed. Trump stated that Venezuela now has the protection of the US military. He later announced that Cuba would receive no further oil or money. He suggested the country to reach a deal with the United States.

Cuba became independent in 1902. The Platt Amendment placed the island under US protection. US interference in Cuban politics followed. Early Cuban leaders resigned or faced US intervention. Elections occurred under US oversight. Military deployments addressed racial and civil unrest. Batista’s rise to power through a coup in 1933 marked another chapter. Fidel Castro’s early rebellion in 1953 failed.

The rift began in 1959 when Castro removed the US-backed government. Cuba aligned with the Soviet Union and increased trade with Moscow. US businesses were expropriated. High tariffs were imposed on American goods. Cuba adopted socialist policies. The United States responded with severe economic measures. President Kennedy imposed a full trade embargo and travel restrictions.

The 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion attempted to overthrow Castro’s government. Cuban resistance succeeded within days. The United States failed to provide promised air support. The episode damaged America’s international image. Cuba secretly hosted Soviet nuclear missiles. Discovery of these missiles in 1962 triggered a tense 13-day standoff. A deal removed the missiles. Cuba was under economic and diplomatic isolation for decades.

President Reagan labelled Cuba a state sponsor of terrorism in 1982. Laws under subsequent administrations maintained sanctions. Only democratic reforms and the removal of Castro family influence were set to lift restrictions.

Barack Obama eased US measures against Cuba. Secret talks and papal mediation led to restored diplomatic relations. Embassies reopened. Cuba was removed from the terrorism list. Obama visited the country in 2016, the first US presidential visit since 1928.

Trump reversed many Obama-era decisions. He halted trade with Cuban military-linked companies. Travel restrictions affected cruises and flights. Cuba was again declared a state sponsor of terrorism in 2019. Unexplained injuries affected the United States and Canadian diplomats in Havana, later called “Havana Syndrome”. Most embassy staff returned to the United States.

President Biden partially relaxed rules on remittances and travel. Protests in Cuba over shortages escalated in 2021. Arrests and internet restrictions followed. New sanctions worsened conditions. Roughly 500,000 Cubans reached the US border between 2021 and April 2024. Some were admitted on humanitarian grounds.

Trump’s approach to Cuba mirrors his Venezuela policy. His administration previously described Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua as a “triumvirate of dictatorship”. US actions blocked oil shipments to Cuba from Venezuela. Cuban officials faced travel restrictions to the United States. Allegations of human rights abuses in Venezuela targeted Cuban personnel.

Trump positioned himself as the “acting president” of Venezuela. Questions are whether similar measures will target Cuba. A social media post linked Marco Rubio to Cuban leadership. Trump shared it, suggesting approval. Analysts say the Rubio post is speculative. Rubio was born in Florida to Cuban immigrant parents. He recently indicated concern for Cuban leaders.

