Explained | Trump’s America First doctrine: How US' strategy reshaping global diplomacy?

Donald Trump did not arrive in the White House by climbing the traditional political ladder. Unlike every president before him, he launched his political career with a direct bid for the highest office. That unconventional start has shaped everything that followed. Free from the habits and assumptions of Washington, Trump approached power as an outsider, a negotiator, and, above all, a deal-maker. Now, one year into his second term, his foreign policy has moved from experimentation to execution, rapidly redefining America’s role on the world stage.

Trump’s first presidency was, by necessity, a learning period. With no prior political experience, he entered office navigating unfamiliar institutions, alliances, and diplomatic norms. His second term, however, reflects a president far more comfortable with the machinery of power and far more focused on foreign affairs. The result has been a swift and often disruptive shift in global diplomacy, touching everything from defence alliances to trade rules and resource security.

Critics often dismiss the Trump Doctrine as erratic, branding it a mix of isolationism, hostility to multilateral institutions, and crude power politics. Supporters argue the opposite: that it is a calculated and results-driven strategy. Trump’s confrontational style, they say, is not accidental. Provocative statements and maximalist demands are used to unsettle opponents and force negotiations on American terms. Whether dealing with allies or rivals, the guiding principle remains the same --- American interests come first.

Greenland offers a clear example of this approach. Trump openly floated the idea of taking control of the island, an extreme opening position that shocked Denmark and much of Europe. Behind the rhetoric, however, lay a strategic goal. Greenland’s location and resources are critical to US security in the Arctic. The outcome was not annexation, but a deal that significantly expanded joint US-Danish military activity and opened the island to investment largely from the United States, while limiting Chinese and Russian involvement. From Trump’s perspective, the objective was achieved --- greater American access and a strengthened Western security posture.

Central to Trump’s worldview is the belief that a stronger America ultimately benefits its allies. By reinforcing US power, he argues, the wider democratic world becomes safer and more stable. This belief underpins his scepticism towards the United Nations, which he has repeatedly criticised as outdated, ineffective, and prone to anti-American bias. In its place, Trump favours bilateral deals and regional arrangements, where power relationships are clearer and outcomes easier to enforce.

NATO has not been abandoned under this doctrine, but it has been reshaped. Trump has pressed member states to increase their defence spending and take greater responsibility for their own security. Wealthy allies in Europe and Asia are expected to contribute more, reducing what Trump sees as America’s disproportionate burden while strengthening deterrence overall.

The Trump Doctrine rests on two main pillars. The first is military strength. Trump has proposed raising defence spending to 6 per cent of GDP, aiming to restore what he calls overwhelming deterrence in an era of renewed great-power rivalry. The second pillar is economic leverage. Trade, tariffs, and investment are treated not merely as economic tools but as instruments of foreign policy. Trump has used them to push for what he describes as fairer trade, to pressure countries buying Russian oil during the war in Ukraine, and to combat the global drugs trade. In this view, economic pressure can be as decisive as military force.

Nowhere has Trump invested more time and political capital than in the Middle East. His administration has reaffirmed America’s close ties with Israel while expanding relations with Arab states through the Abraham Accords, first established during his initial term. Where President Biden once described Saudi Arabia as a “pariah state”, Trump sees the Kingdom as a central pillar of regional stability.

Trump’s relationships with Arab leaders in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates have given him significant influence. That influence was used to help secure a ceasefire in Gaza, relying on regional partners rather than distant international forums. His broader vision for the region is rooted in economic development, particularly for Palestinians. Trump has repeatedly argued that prosperity and opportunity are the foundation of lasting peace, hence his focus on rebuilding and investing in Gaza.

His proposed 20-point, three-phase Gaza peace plan and the creation of a Peace Council aim to balance Palestinian self-rule with Israel’s security needs. Trump has shown a willingness to take risks, assembling regional coalitions that include Turkey and key Arab states, and applying similar tactics in Syria through support for the Sharaa-led government.

Iran, however, remains the clear red line. Trump views Tehran as the main source of regional instability, citing its support for armed groups in Yemen, Gaza, and Lebanon, as well as its nuclear ambitions. He argues that a nuclear-armed Iran would dominate the Middle East and pose a global threat. Whether through a tightly monitored agreement or military action, Trump has made clear that he intends to end the Iranian threat. He is the first US president to strike Iran directly and has signalled he is prepared to do so again. Some within his camp also see regime change, driven by internal unrest and backed by the United States, as a possible outcome.

In Trump’s thinking, neutralising Iran would open the door to a broader regional settlement, including renewed momentum towards a Palestinian state. Such a settlement would be guaranteed by the United States alongside an expanded group of Arab states under a widened Abraham Accords framework, potentially including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Syria, and Lebanon.

Taken as a whole, the Trump Doctrine presents itself as a coherent, if unconventional, strategy. Its core principles are expanded national defence, tougher trade terms, and unwavering support for allies willing to share the burden. Supporters argue that its unorthodox style has delivered tangible strategic gains. In this telling, Trump resembles a modern-day Theodore Roosevelt --- a president who believes in projecting strength, carrying a big stick, and putting America First as the foundation of global influence and order.